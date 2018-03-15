Milan-San Remo preview and Tirreno talking points – Podcast

Another Milan-San Remo podium for Peter Sagan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In this week’s episode of the Cyclingnews podcast - brought to you by Prendas Ciclismo, Pinarello and Floyd's of Leadville – we have exclusive interviews with Peter Sagan, Marcel Kittel, Michal Kwiatkowski and Filippo Pozzato.

Recorded on the morning of the final time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico, Stephen Farrand and Daniel Benson look back at the major talking points from the Italian WorldTour stage race and discuss the form of the main contenders for Saturday’s Milan-San Remo.

At Tirreno-Adriatico, Kwiatkowski conquered all with a complete performance in the time trials, uphill finishes and in the mountains. We talked to him ahead of the final time trial about his Milan-San Remo defence and the growing debate as to whether he could, and should, switch to Grand Tour riding. It’s a quandary he could face this season given the uncertainty over Chris Froome’s future. The Polish all-rounder has now won back-to-back stages races this season.

Peter Sagan – arguably the favourite for Milan-San Remo given his stature, form and qualities – gives us a short take on his condition and hopes for the weekend. The three-time world champion isn’t one for making bold predictions but his take on the race is always worth listening to.

Now confirmed to make his debut in the race, Marcel Kittel, explains his philosophy about approaching the race. The German had a disappointing start to the season but found his legs and his leadout to be firing on all cylinders at Tirreno-Adriatico. Kittel won two stages but only time will tell if he can make it over the Cipressa and Poggio and compete for the win in a sprint finish in the Via Roma. We spoke to Kittel before his confirmed participation but his answers are still insightful and telling when it comes to the pressure he is trying to distance himself from.

And finally, we talk to Filippo Pozzato, the last Italian winner of the one-day event. His 2006 triumph essentially made his career, and although he is close to retirement, the enigmatic Italian could still be a factor in the race. His greatest strength these days is undoubtedly his experience and he talks about the development of the race and shares his favourites.

Pozzato picks Sagan as his favourite to win Milan-San Remo. Let us know your favourite in the comments below.

