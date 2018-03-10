Tirreno Adriatico: Mountain showdown featuring Thomas, Dumoulin and Bennett - Podcast
Chaos erupts on the way to Sarnano Sassotetto
In the latest episode of the Cyclingnews podcast - in association with Prendas Ciclismo, Pinarello and Floyds of Leadville - we look back at a thrilling stage 4 at Tirreno-Adriatico.
As expected, it all came down to the final climb to Sarnano Sassotetto. The stage was won in impressive fashion by Mikel Landa (Movistar), who held off Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe), George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates).
The turning point came when race leader Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) slipped his chain with less than 1.5km to go. The Team Sky rider's mechanical sparked chaos, with several attacks going clear just before. Despite a late chase, Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing) did enough to move back into the race lead.
We hear from a devastated Thomas, as well as George Bennett, who almost won the stage. We also interview Tom Dumoulin after the 2017 Giro d'Italia winner was forced out of Tirreno-Adriatico following a crash.
