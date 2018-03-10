Tirreno Adriatico: Mountain showdown featuring Thomas, Dumoulin and Bennett - Podcast

Image 1 of 5 Geraint Thomas tucked into the Team Sky Train (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Tom Dumoulin tries to carry on after crashing during stage 7 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Mikel Landa (Movistar) wins stage 4 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing) back in blue at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

In the latest episode of the Cyclingnews podcast - in association with Prendas Ciclismo, Pinarello and Floyds of Leadville - we look back at a thrilling stage 4 at Tirreno-Adriatico.

As expected, it all came down to the final climb to Sarnano Sassotetto. The stage was won in impressive fashion by Mikel Landa (Movistar), who held off Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe), George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates).

The turning point came when race leader Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) slipped his chain with less than 1.5km to go. The Team Sky rider's mechanical sparked chaos, with several attacks going clear just before. Despite a late chase, Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing) did enough to move back into the race lead.

We hear from a devastated Thomas, as well as George Bennett, who almost won the stage. We also interview Tom Dumoulin after the 2017 Giro d'Italia winner was forced out of Tirreno-Adriatico following a crash.

Courtesy of our partners Prendas Ciclismo, we are giving away a free jersey from their retro collection. To win, all you need to do is click HERE and vote for your favourite jersey. Entries close next week.