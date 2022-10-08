Mikel Nieve crashes out of the final race of his career at Il Lombardia
Pozzovivo, Fortunato also injured in crashes in Italian Monument
Mikel Nieve (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) had an unwelcome and abrupt end to the final race of his career at Il Lombardia on Sunday. The Basque climber crashed on the descent of an early climb in the first half of the race and had to abandon due to an injury to his shoulder.
"The ending that nobody wanted for a special day for the Navarrese," his team wrote on social media.
Lorenzo Fortunato (Eolo-Kometa) went down in the same crash and also abandoned the race.
Nieve, 38, is best known for a trio of stage wins in the Giro d'Italia, in particular his first in 2011 where he held off the chase of Alberto Contador in the rain on the climb to Gardeccia-Val di Fassa. He also won stages in the Vuelta a España and Criterium du Dauphiné.
After five seasons with Euskaltel-Euskadi, Nieve moved to Team Sky in 2014, where he made his mark as a super domestique for Chris Froome in three of his Tour de France wins. He moved to Mitchelton-Scott in 2018 and remained there until this season when he joined Caja Rural.
The race also ended in heartbreak for 39-year-old Domenico Pozzovivo, who crashed in a similar part of the race. The Italian was taken for scans of his left shoulder, elbow and ribs, according to his Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert team.
The departure was a bitter shame for Pozzovivo, who was on good form and finished third in the Giro dell'Emilia last week.
💫Giro de lombardia bastante accidentado💫pozzovivo pic.twitter.com/mp5ZoJNZI4October 8, 2022
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's beat is anti-doping, UCI governance and data analysis.