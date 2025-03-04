Mikel Landa to start 2025 season at Strade Bianche

By
published

Soudal-Quickstep rider to make Basque debut on Tuscany’s gravel strewn roads in preparation for Giro d'Italia

Team Soudal Quick-Step cyclist Mikel Landa of Spain prepares for a training session at Calpe, near Alicante, eastern Spain, on January 09, 2025. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / STR / AFP)
Mikel Landa (Soudal-Quickstep) at January training camp Calpe, near Alicante, eastern Spain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mikel Landa will start his 2025 season at Strade Bianche on Saturday, where the Basque rider will face Tuscany’s white roads for the first time in his career. 

In his second year with Soudal-Quickstep, the 35-year-old opted to delay his racing debut, skipping the early stage races in Portugal and Spain that have traditionally marked the start of his season.

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

