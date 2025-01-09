'I'll be back' promises Remco Evenepoel via video message to Soudal-QuickStep team on media day

Former Soudal-QuickStep CEO Patrick Lefevere (left) sits next to new CEO Jurgen Fore during the media day for the cycling team in Calpe, Spain

Soudal-QuickStep began a new chapter of their long and successful history at a team presentation Thursday in Calpe, Spain. The Belgian team are hoping Remco Evenepoel can recover from his serious crash injuries and once again impress at the Tour de France, while Jurgen Fore' replaces Patrick Lefevere as CEO and ushers in a very different style of management.

The new season is 2025 ADL, 'Anno Domini Lefevere', the first year without Lefevere in charge but with races to win, numerous new riders to sign for 2026 and a new future to create in the years ahead.

The team presentation returned to a familiar hotel in Calpe where they have been for a number of years. Lefevere was present but no longer centre stage. It was a moment of farewell and the start of new chapter, in front of the team's sponsors, riders, staff and the media.

A celebratory video montage of Lefevere's 20-plus years in charge recalled his success and Lefevere was given a unique Specialized bike as a retirement present.

"It's my first bike from the team and probably the last. I'll take care of it for as long as I live," Levefere said, holding back his emotions, as everyone at the presentation gave him a standing ovation.

Evenepoel was not present at the team presentation in Calpe but spoke via a video message from Belgium before an important check-up on his fractured shoulder, that could give him the green light to begin rehabilitation and perhaps even indoor riding.

"It's been a very tough period for me, with no training and not doing anything," Evenepoel said.

"We've been on a holiday for a last moment of relaxation so I can recover for hopefully the start of rehab. But I'm patient and will wait so I'm 100% ready to go out on the bike.

"I can only promise one thing: I'll be back. I'll focus on my big goals and not the side goals. I just want to be 100% ready for the Tour de France."

Evenepoel committed to staying with Soudal-QuickStep during the Zurich World Championships, as Lefevere realised it was time for him to retire, the two events were perhaps intertwined and certainly led to a very different Soudal-QuickStep team for the years ahead.

Evenepoel now dominates the headlines in the Flemish media, while Lefevere is officially retired. Their relationship had become terse in the last 18 months, as Evenepoel's father spoke out and negotiated a possible move to rival teams but is said to have improved in recent times.

Fore' was front and centre for much of the presentation, reiterating his role as CEO and Lefevere's successor.

He revealed that Evenepoel will target the Tour de France, with Mikel Landa the designated leader at the Giro d'Italia, before also riding the Tour. Tim Merlier will be part of the Soudal Quick-Step Tour de France line-up and target the sprints.

Merleir and lead-out man Bert Van Lerberghe also revealed they will stay with the team for three more years.

Twenty-year-old Paul Magnier will also make his Grand Tour debut at the Giro as he leads the team's block of young talents. The USA's Luke Lamperti will also play a key role in the Classics but will not make his season debut at the Tour Down Under as planned due to a knee problem.

"Building a team for the future is also about making hard choices and it was difficult to let Julian Alaphillipe and Kasper Asgreen go. We selected our new riders carefully adding young talent and experienced riders. I think we can bring Ethan Hayter to his best level ever," Fore said.

The Belgian team has a successful development squad and the AG Insurance–Soudal women's team, for a total of 62 riders and 93 staff, and 16 different nationalities. The teams also have 49 partners and sponsors.