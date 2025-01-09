'I'll be back' promises Remco Evenepoel via video message to Soudal-QuickStep team on media day

By
published

New chapter unfolds as Patrick Lefevere makes emotional transition away from CEO post

Former Soudal-QuickStep CEO Patrick Lefevere (left) sits next to new CEO Jurgen Fore during the media day for the cycling team in Calpe, Spain
Former Soudal-QuickStep CEO Patrick Lefevere (left) sits next to new CEO Jurgen Fore during the media day for the cycling team in Calpe, Spain (Image credit: ASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP / Getty Images)

Soudal-QuickStep began a new chapter of their long and successful history at a team presentation Thursday in Calpe, Spain. The Belgian team are hoping Remco Evenepoel can recover from his serious crash injuries and once again impress at the Tour de France, while Jurgen Fore' replaces Patrick Lefevere as CEO and ushers in a very different style of management.

The new season is 2025 ADL, 'Anno Domini Lefevere', the first year without Lefevere in charge but with races to win, numerous new riders to sign for 2026 and a new future to create in the years ahead.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.