Michael Rogers' career in pictures - Gallery

Image 1 of 54 Mick Rogers celebrates his third time trial title at the world championships (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 54 Michael Rogers at the 2015 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 54 Michael Rogers held off the challenge of David Zabriskie and Levi Leipheimer to win the Tour of California overall in 2010 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 54 Michael Rogers won a close-fought Tour of California thanks to his time trial skills in 2010 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 54 In 2010, Rogers re-found his time trial skills to take the lead in the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 54 Rogers at the 2009 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 54 Mick Rogers with then HTC boss Allan Peiper waiting for a new rear wheel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 54 Michael Rogers in the 2008 Criterium du Dauphine Libere (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 54 Michael Rogers during stage 8 of the 2007 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 54 Michael Rogers riding to 8th place at the 2006 World Championships in the TT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 54 Michael Rogers during the 2006 Tour de France with T-Mobile (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 54 Michael Rogers celebrates the stage win of teammate Matthias Kessler in the 2006 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 54 Michael Rogers with the Tour of California overall (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 54 Michael Rogers was fifth in the 2010 TT worlds behind Cancellara (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 54 Michael Rogers started 2015 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 54 Michael Rogers' first Tour de France stage win came in 2014 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 54 Michael Rogers wins his third Grand Tour stage of 2014 at the Tour de France stage 16 to Bagneres-De-Luchon (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 54 Michael Rogers won his second Grand Tour stage on the Monte Zoncolan at the 2014 Giro d'Italia in Savona (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 54 Michael Rogers celebrated his first Grand Tour stage win in the 2014 Giro d'Italia in Savona (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 54 Michael Rogers celebrated his first Grand Tour stage win in the 2014 Giro d'Italia in Savona (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 54 Michael Rogers celebrated his first Grand Tour stage win in the 2014 Giro d'Italia in Savona (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 54 Michael Rogers racing at the USA Pro Challenge in 2013 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 54 Michael Rogers cebebrates with teammate Bradley Wiggins at the 2012 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 54 Michael Rogers cebebrates with teammate Bradley Wiggins at the 2012 Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 54 World champion Michael Rogers heads the T-Mobile TTT team at the Giro d'Italia in 2006 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 54 Michael Rogers at the Tour of California in 2006 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 54 Michael Rogers at the Tour Down Under in 2005 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 54 World champion Michael Rogers in 2004 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 54 World champion Michael Rogers in 2004 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 54 An early season photo shoot for Michael Rogers during his Quick Step days (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 54 Michael Rogers riding to the 2004 time trial world title (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 54 Michael Rogers take a bite of his 2004 world time trial gold medal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 54 Michael Rogers atop the 2004 Worlds TT podium with Michael Rich and Alexander Vinokourov (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 54 Michael Rogers celebrates his win in Verona at the 2004 TT world championships (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 54 Michael Rogers during a 2004 pre-season photo shoot (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 54 After David MIllar (center) was disqualified for doping, Michael Rogers was elevated to winner of the 2003 TT world championships (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 54 Michael Rogers back in 2003 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 54 Hein Verbruggen gives Lance Armstrong the Pro Tour Jersey as best young rider Michael Rogers looks on in 2005 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 54 Rogers with the T-Mobile team bus in 2006 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 54 Michael Rogers and Jan Ullrich at the 2006 T-Mobile team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 54 Michael Rogers celebrates his 2005 World TT victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 54 Michael Rogers finishes stage 10 of the 2005 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 54 TT world champion Michael Rogers during stage 1 of the 2005 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 54 Michael Rogers in the leader's jersey at the 2005 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 54 Michael Rogers in the lead at the Tour de Suisse in 2005. He would finish second overall (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 54 Rogers and his Quickstep teammates celebrate after the 2005 Paris-Nice wins (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 54 World champion Michael Rogers in the 2005 Paris-Nice prologue (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 54 Michael Rogers in the green jersey at the 2003 Tour of Germany (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 54 Michael Rogers with Alberto Contador at the 2013 Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 54 Michael Rogers during his Team Sky period (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 54 Michael Rogers also represented Australia at the 2008 Olympics in the TT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 54 Michael Rogers during the 2004 Athens TT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 54 Michael Rogers turned pro with the Mapei squad (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 54 Michael Rogers also represented Australia at the 2012 London Games (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

News that Michael Rogers would end his 16-year pro cycling career because of a congenital heart disease rumbled through the cycling world on Monday.

The 36-year-old Australian is a three-time individual time trial world champion and finished in the top 10 of the Tour de France in 2006. His career spanned six teams and included overall wins at the 2002 Tour Down Under, the 2003 Tour of Belgium and a thrilling 2010 Tour of California. He won his world time trial titles 2003, 2004 and 2005. His last win came during the 2014 Tour de France, where he won stage 16. He also won two stages at the Giro d'Italia that year.

Rogers raced the past four seasons with Tinkoff, following two years with Team Sky, three with HTC and two with T-Mobile. He turned professional in 2001 with QuickStep, where he raced for five years.

The congenital defect in Rogers' aorta had not affected his cycling, but arrhythmia was detected before the Tour Down Under in January, and out of caution he was pulled from the team's roster before the start. He started the Dubai Tour but had to stop after two stages. He announced his retirement today.

Cyclingnews has compiled a photo gallery to look back at Rogers' professional career.