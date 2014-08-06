Mezgec abandons Tour of Poland

Image 1 of 3 Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) takes a bow after winning the final stage of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Luka Mezgec (Giant Shimano) with a momento (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Theo Bos tops Luka Mezgec and Michael Matthews (Image credit: Tour de Pologne)

Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) has opted to leave the Tour of Poland after today's fourth stage in order to recover from injuries he suffered on the opening stage, when he crashed into the barriers in the final sprint.

Although Mezgec was able to sprint to top placings on two subsequent stages - he was second on stage 3 and third today - the mountainous stages ahead would provide little opportunity to recover.

“After two decent sprints in the last few days we have decided that Luka should return home to recover properly from his fall on stage one," directeur Addy Engels said. "There will be little respite over the next few days in the hills here so together with the team’s medical expert we have decided that he should stop after today. We will monitor his recovery and hopefully he will be good to start the Eneco Tour next week.”

Mezgec has had a breakthrough season, starting off the year with a win in the Handzame Classic, then scoring three stage wins in the Volta a Catalunya in March. He won his first Grand Tour stage in the Giro d'Italia on stage the final day in Trieste.

He was hoping to add more WorldTour victories to his palmares in Poland, but came up just short in the high speed sprints in the past three stages.

“Although in the sprints I can block out the pain I have been feeling it in my arm and side during the last few stages and getting through the mountains will be difficult with this. It is disappointing to be leaving the team in Poland but I wish them good luck for the next few days.”