MET redesigns Rivale for better safety and fit comfort

Image 1 of 8 The helmet is available in seven colourway options (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 2 of 8 Rivale uses more generously sized vents, which are both wider and longer in profile (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 3 of 8 Beautifully detailed and designed, a MET signature (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 4 of 8 The Rivale tips the scales at 240g for a size S, 250g if you ride M, and 270g for a size L (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 5 of 8 Bold and shiny - MET was tasked with ensuring the Rivale stayed visually appealing will offering increased safety architecture (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 6 of 8 The new MET Rivale uses an improved MIPS dynamic liner (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 7 of 8 The Safe-T Upsilon system uses a 360-degree head belt to deliver fastening tension (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 8 of 8 The signature topside NACA vent has increased in size for improved ventilation (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

MET has updated its Rivale helmet to be comfier, safer and more aerodynamic.

The Italian cycling brand’s product team wished to evolve the Rivale with some of the latest safety and ergonomic technologies, without sacrificing its indisputable presence as one of the best road bike helmets.

Distinguishing the new Rivale are more generously sized front vents, which are both wider and longer in profile. These reshaped vents not only improve ventilation but also serve as a secure docking area for sunglasses.

Considered aerodynamics are a crucial part of MET’s Rivale design, with the helmet’s airflow regarded as a total system by designers. As such, the signature topside NACA vent has increased in size and works with airflow channelled from the Rivale’s front ducts, to ensure excellent cooling properties for the rider’s head.

With no less than 18 ventilation ports, the new Rivale will keep you comfortable on those epic weekend rides, even as temperatures start to rise.

A significant safety upgrade with the new MET Rivale is a MIPS dynamic liner. The patented Swedish safety technology allows for angular rotational forces to be dissipated in the unfortunate case of a crash, reducing the risk of brain injury.

Beyond its typically bold Italian design, updated safety features and no less than seven colourways, the MET Rivale MIPS also benefits from the Safe-T Upsilon retention system. To deliver a superior ergonomic fit experience for the greatest diversity of riders and cranial shapes, the Safe-T Upsilon system uses a 360-degree head belt to deliver fastening tension, eliminating those annoying pressure points.

MET is marketing its new Rivale MIPS in three sizes. Weight classifications are 240g for a size S, 250g if you ride M, and 270g for a size L. Pricing for the new Rivale MIPS range is £140.

Specifications: MET Rivale helmet