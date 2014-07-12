Menchov stripped of Tour de France results

Image 1 of 3 Denis Menchov (Russia) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 3 Viatcheslav Ekimov and Denis Menchov have seen it all. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Denis Menchov won the best young rider's classification at the 2003 Tour de France and is on the podium to receive his final white jersey (Image credit: AFP)

Russian Denis Menchov has been stripped of his results from the 2009, 2010 and 2012 Tours de France, with the UCI surreptitiously slipping the news into a summary of doping cases that was published on July 10.

Menchov finished second in the 2010 Tour de France behind Andy Schleck, after the disqualification of Alberto Contador.

Menchov, who retired suddenly on May 21, 2013 from the Katusha team, is a mere line item in a long list of cases that includes life bans to Lance Armstrong and Danilo Di Luca. He raced last on March 24, 2013, when he dropped out of the Volta a Cataluyna.

He is one of four riders banned for biological passport findings, but the cases of Leonardo Bertagnoli, Carlos Barredo and Leif Hoste were all announced publicly. There is no date listed for the adverse analytical finding, but Menchov's two-year ban ends on April 9, 2015.

Menchov was not stripped of his overall Giro d'Italia victory from 2009.