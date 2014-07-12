Menchov stripped of Tour de France results
Russian given ban through 2015 for biological passport violation
Russian Denis Menchov has been stripped of his results from the 2009, 2010 and 2012 Tours de France, with the UCI surreptitiously slipping the news into a summary of doping cases that was published on July 10.
Related Articles
Barredo responds to UCI's queries regarding blood values
UCI request doping procedure against Carlos Barredo
Hoste retires from professional cycling
Barredo retires in light of biological passport violations case
Hoste under investigation for biological passport violation
Bertagnolli handed reduced ban by Italian Olympic Committee
Menchov finished second in the 2010 Tour de France behind Andy Schleck, after the disqualification of Alberto Contador.
Menchov, who retired suddenly on May 21, 2013 from the Katusha team, is a mere line item in a long list of cases that includes life bans to Lance Armstrong and Danilo Di Luca. He raced last on March 24, 2013, when he dropped out of the Volta a Cataluyna.
He is one of four riders banned for biological passport findings, but the cases of Leonardo Bertagnoli, Carlos Barredo and Leif Hoste were all announced publicly. There is no date listed for the adverse analytical finding, but Menchov's two-year ban ends on April 9, 2015.
Menchov was not stripped of his overall Giro d'Italia victory from 2009.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy