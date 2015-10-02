Meier and Tuft renew with Orica-GreenEdge for two more years

Image 1 of 5 Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge) spent the day in the best Canadian rider jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 5 Svein Tuft (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Third place for Christian Meier (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 4 of 5 Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge) gets out of the saddle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Svein Tuft takes a pull on the front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Orica-GreenEdge have announced its two Canadians, Sven Tuft and Christian Meier, have extended their contracts with the team for a further two years. 38-year-old Tuft has been with Australian team since 2012 and important component of the team time trial squad that has finished on the Worlds TTT podium in three of the last four years. Tuft explained he believes mentoring of the younger riders coming into the team will be an important part of his role over the next two seasons.

"This team has been my home the last four years and could not imagine riding anywhere else, ever," Tuft said of his new deal. "I feel really fortunate to be part of it."

"As I'm getting older, the races get harder, but I'm still very motivated and I'm convinced that I still have a lot to give. I love racing and I think my role going onwards will also be to help the younger guys – both in and outside races," Tuft added. "My program will probably remain the same with the Classics and the Giro and then I'll reassess with the sports directors to see for the rest of the year. I think we'll have a great season."

In the last four years Tuft has been key to the team's successes despite not standing on the podium too often on his own accord explained sport director Matt White.

"We certainly want Svein to finish his career with us - where and when that is will be up to him," White said. "He is a guy that this year proved, even with the setbacks he had, that he is uber-professional and a guy that a lot of our young guys can learn a lot from. He is a guy that gives 110% for the team every time he races.

"Whenever there is a team time trial, Svein is obviously crucial but he is a very flexible rider and whatever the terrain he gives it everything for the team."

Meier has also been with the team since its inaugural season in 2012 regularly riding in a domestique role. The 30-year-old has ridden all three grand tours in his time with the team but the Ardennes as where he can contribute the most to the team's success as he explained.

"I feel the coming years will be an exciting time for the team as our young guys continue to develop at a high level and our champions continue to perform," Meier said. "Going forward, I hope to continue supporting our Ardennes riders and sprinters, but I'm excited to see how I can help support our future general classification ambitions too.

Since turning professional in 2008 with Symmetrics Pro Cycling Team, Meier's sole win on the road was the national championships of that season with the sprints jersey at the Tour of the Basque Country, Volta a Catalunya and the mountains classifications at the Bayern-Rundfahrt his other personal victories.

Meier added that he is looking to purse more of his personal ambitions with the team as he eyes off a place on the Canadian team for next year's Olympic games.

"Personally, I would like to seek out some races too and especially, I would love to qualify for the Olympics in Río next year," he added.

"Christian in one of the mainstays of the team and a guy who's reliable from January to October," White said of Meier. "We know what we get with Christian and we need guys like him to win the big races that we do."

The duo follow Adam Yates, Simon Yates, Damien Howson, Michael Hepburn, Svein Tuft, Esteban Chaves and Michael Albasini in extending with the team while Alex Edmondson (Neo), Jack Haig (Neo), Robert Power (Neo), Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural), Christopher Juul-Jensen (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Luka Mezgec (Giant-Alpecin) are all new additions for next season.