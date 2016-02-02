Cancellara curious to see how motor investigations unfold

Image 1 of 3 Fabian Cancellara has a laugh ahead of the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 3 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) wins in Mallorca (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 3 Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segarfedo) on his way to a solo win at Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana in Mallorca (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Segafredo) talked about this chances of success at the Dubai Tour before the race, but he and team manager Luca Guercilena were not keen to talk about the discovery of a hidden motor during the recent cyclo-cross World Championships.

Cancellara was at the centre of attention when accusations of hidden motors and mechanical doping first emerged in 2010. A video showing how mechanical doping works, and casting suspicion on Cancellara’s attacks in the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix has been several million times.





A successful final season



