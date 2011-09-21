Meares, Perkins and Awang headline Sydney International Sprint GP

Image 1 of 3 Laughter and tears for Meares on the podium (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 2 of 3 Finally gold for Perkins in the Keirin. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 3 of 3 Malaysian Azizulhasni Awang (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

The Australian cycling season has received a boost in the lead up to the London 2012 Olympic Games with the announcement that Cycling NSW (CNSW) in conjunction with the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) will play host to the Sydney International Sprint GP at Dunc Gray Velodrome on October 8-9, 2011. Australia's elite track sprinters will line up against the best riders from New Zealand and Malaysia as they prepare for the upcoming Oceania Track Cycling Championships.

World champion Australians Shane Perkins and Anna Meares will be joined by Azizulhasni Awang as headline acts with the Sprint GP designed to reflect the same track program that will be used in London, which is now less than a year away.

"The Sydney International Sprint GP will provide Australia's track sprinters with the perfect opportunity to examine the effects of their recent overseas training camp with world class racing," Kevin Young, CNSW Chief Executive Officer said. "To have Australia's best competing against the top riders from our region will give a good indication of how they are shaping up leading into such an important year".

Along with seeing Australia's current elite sprinters in action, the Sydney International Sprint GP will also feature the best up and coming U19 riders from across Australia in a busy two days of racing.

Confirmed men: Daniel Ellis (Team Jayco AIS/ACTAS), Scott Sunderland (Team Jayco AIS/WAIS), Jason Niblett (Team Jayco AIS/VIS), Shane Perkins (Team Jayco AIS/VIS), Matt Glaetzer (Team Jayco AIS/SASi), Peter Lewis (AIS/NSWIS), Alex Bird (ACTAS), Andrew Taylor (NSWIS), Mitch Bullen (NSWIS), Jamie Green (NSWIS), Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand), Sam Webster (New Zealand), Eddie Dawkins (New Zealand), Simon Vanvelthooven (New Zealand), Nathen Seddon (New Zealand), Matt Archibald (New Zealand), Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia), Josiah Ng (Malaysia), Edrus Yunos (Malaysia), James Glasspool (SASI), Nathen Corrigan (SASI), Nathan Hart (ACTAS), Luke Zaccaria (WAIS).



