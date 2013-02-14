IOC president Rogge voices support for McQuaid

UCI president Pat McQuaid announces the governing body will strip Lance Armstrong of his Tour de France titles (Image credit: AFP)

Jacques Rogge, the president of the IOC has shown support for UCI president Pat McQuaid and has made a call for the war of words between WADA and UCI to be resolved. Rogge’s confidence in McQuaid comes shortly following the inclusion of cycling in the list of 25 "core sports" to be recommended for the 2020 Olympic Games.

"We have confidence in Mr (Pat) McQuaid as president of UCI," said Rogge to Reuters.

"There is an ongoing discussion with WADA and UCI. We call on both parties to reconciliate and find a solution to this crisis together."

McQuaid has come under serious scrutiny in the aftermath of USADA’s Reasoned Decision document, which resulted in the lifetime ban of Lance Armstrong along with his seven Tour de France titles being stripped. Numerous former teammates were also implicated in the case and were subsequently handed suspensions for their involvement.

McQuaid and UCI have been put under the spotlight in the months following USADA’s release with accusations of cover-ups and bribes taking place during Armstrong’s reign.

In addition USADA chief Travis Tygart and WADA president John Fahey have called for serious upheaval of the sport’s management in addition to individuals like Greg Lemond "demanding" for McQuaid to resign. Tygart had already unleashed a scathing response to the UCI’s decision to disband the Independent Commission (UCIIC) while in a recent interview with Cyclingnews Fahey said he believed the UCI was capable of cleaning up the sport but it needed to be done from the outside.

"As we previously said, the UCI blindfolded and handcuffed its Independent Commission and now hopes the world will look the other way while the UCI attempts to insert itself into the investigation into the role it played in allowing the doping culture to flourish," said Tygart.

"Somebody has to look at what's going on from the outside, not be dictated to from the inside. When they recognise that, that's how they can succeed in restoring the faith of their constituent members and the sport's millions of fans."