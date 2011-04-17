McQuaid backs reform on suspensions

Pat McQuaid was on hand in Wevelgem. (Image credit: Sirotti)

In the wake of the ongoing investigation into as many as 14 Lampre-ISD riders, UCI president Pat McQuaid has come out in support of longer suspensions for doping offences.

According to the AFP, McQuaid has been watching the developments in the Italian investigation 'very closely'. The Irishman has said he 'fully supports' the sentiments of Renato Di Rocco, the Italian cycling federation head, to extend the length of bans, particularly, he says, if they have been shown to have been involved in distribution and solicitation.

"Personally, I have often said that that I support raising a suspension from two to four years in especially serious cases,” McQuaid said.

“It’s part of the World Anti-Doping Code and if there is a difference in between the global code and the laws in different jurisdictions, we have the option of seeking the more severe penalty.”

The UCI president was committed to ongoing reform and added that,

“In Italy there has been a serious investigation and a great deal of reform - but there is still much to do.”

WADA is actively considering reform on a number of their suspension terms as reported on CN, but as of yet their has been no changes,

McQuaid's comments add to the saga that CN reported a few days ago regarding the investigation into Lampre-ISD team boss Giuseppe Saronni, with Roberto Damiani being lined up to take over from his compatriot.