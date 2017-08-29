McLaren and Specialized release special edition Roubaix

Image 1 of 5 Specialized is releasing a special edition S-Works Roubaix. (Image credit: Courtesy of Specialized) Image 2 of 5 Celebrating McLaren's 50 years of Grand Prix racing. (Image credit: Courtesy of Specialized) Image 3 of 5 The bike's head badge is a polished silver finish to commemorate the silver wheels McLaren once used on its race cars (Image credit: Courtesy of Specialized) Image 4 of 5 Specialized used McLaren's data logging software to develop the new Roubaix. (Image credit: Courtesy of Specialized) Image 5 of 5 The hubs are polished silver too and get a CeramicSpeed bearing upgrade. (Image credit: Courtesy of Specialized)

This story originally appeared on Bikeradar.

Quite some time ago, Specialized teamed up with McLaren to make a special edition Venge, where the British Formula 1 giant took the existing frame and optimized the carbon layup - which led to a lighter and stiffer frame.

Since then we’ve also seen the brands collaborate on a limited edition and seriously expensive S-Works Tarmac, the new Venge ViAS, a TT Lid and now a bright Orange S-Works Roubaix.

The bike is a celebration of McLaren’s 50 years of Grand Prix racing, and the bike is painted with what Specialized is calling 'Heritage Orange', paying homage to the Automaker's now trademark ‘papaya orange’ that adorned its race cars in the late 1960s.

Let’s not forget that Specialized and McLaren have a technical partnership, and the Automaker provided the data logging equipment used to develop the Rolling Efficiency Simulator - an integral piece of software used in part to design the new Roubaix.

The bike itself is a top-end S-Works Roubaix, the frame and fork are made with the brand’s own FACT 11r carbon, with 12x100 and 12x142 thru-axles front and rear, hydraulic flat mount disc brakes and an S-Works carbon fibre crankset.

Beyond just the paint, the McLaren Roubaix gets custom leather bar tape complete with Heritage Orange stitching to match the paint. The head badge is a polished silver finish, as are the hubs in the Roval CLX 32 hoops, which according to Specialized mimic the silver wheels found on McLaren race cars of yesteryear.

Topping off the no expense spared special edition is Shimano’s latest Dura Ace Di2 drivetrain, while the bearings in the hubs and bottom bracket have been upgraded to CeramicSpeed.

If you can't afford any of McLaren’s four wheel offerings, but have a Specialized Roubaix sized hole in your garage, the bike will set you back an eye-watering US $11,500 - the standard S-Works Roubaix (with Etap) costs $10,000. International pricing is to be announced.