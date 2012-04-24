McEwen to close career at Amgen Tour of California
Australian to remain with GreenEdge as sprint coach
GreenEdge's Robbie McEwen has confirmed he will stop his racing career after the Amgen Tour of California in May. The Australian indicated to Cyclingnews last November that he would convert from racer and sprint coach for his GreenEdge teammates to a completely advisory role at that time of year.
Currently racing at the Presidential Tour of Turkey, McEwen confirmed to Het Nieuwsblad that he still intends to retire from racing in May.
"I am definitely done after the Tour of California," McEwen said.
A three-time winner of the Tour de France's points competition with 12 stage wins there and 12 in the Giro d'Italia, McEwen started his career with the Rabobank team in 1996.
His contract with GreenEdge runs through 2013.
