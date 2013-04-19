McEvoy returns home after Trentino crash

Jonny McEvoy (NetApp) tweeted that he is ok after a recent crash (Image credit: Jonny McEvoy)

Jonny McEvoy (NetApp-Endura) is back in Britain after being released from hospital in Bolzano after his high-speed crash at the Giro del Trentino.

The British rider has a black eye and numerous cuts and bruises but avoided more serious injuries despite crashing hard.

McEvoy apparently hit a cat's eye and went down after a sudden crash in the peloton ahead of him. He landed on the left side of his head but his helmet absorbed much of the impact, saving him from far more serious injuries. He posted a photo on Twitter while still in hospital.

It seems that McEvoy lost consciousness after the crash but swift medical support, including from the Team Sky doctor who was in the race, ensured he received excellent treatment and was airlifted to Bolzano hospital. He spent a night in hospital and then a night at he NetApp-Endura team base in southern Germany before flying to Manchester from Munich.

"To be honest, I don't remember what happened. We were racing through some tunnels, and I was riding next to Adam Blythe but that it. The next thing I remember is waking up in hospital," McEvoy told Cyclingnews.

"I've got a black eye and some cuts, but I consider myself lucky. My helmet probably saved my life. I underwent a series of scans and tests in hospital and I'll follow them up in the UK at home in St Helens."

McEvoy will take some time to recover but hopes to be back racing soon.

"I'll need some time to recover but we've got a race on May 1st and it's be great to be back racing by then."