Mattias Skjelmose forced to end season due to back injury

By
published

Injury sustained the morning of the Road World Championships

LUXEMBOURG LUXEMBOURG SEPTEMBER 18 Mattias Skjelmose of Denmark and Team LidlTrek competes during the 84th Tour de Luxembourg 2024 Stage 1 a 158km stage from Luxembourg to Luxembourg 288m UCIWT on September 18 2024 in Luxembourg Luxembourg Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Less than a week after he injured his back the morning of the UCI Road World Championships, Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) must now end his season earlier than planned.

“I had been looking forward to the last part of the season with several big races, but a sudden and severe pain in my back the morning before the Worlds has put an end to my season,” Skjelmose stated on social media.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 