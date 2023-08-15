Matteo Jorgenson takes versatility to Jumbo-Visma in 2024

Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar) on the attack on stage 12 of the 2023 Tour de France, where he finished fourth

Matteo Jorgenson will join Jumbo-Visma next season, the Dutch team confirming a deal with the young US rider that will have him in the yellow-and-black colours through 2026.

The 24-year-old US rider from Idaho spent the last four years on the road with Movistar, demonstrating his versatility from the Spring Classics to the mountain terrain in stage races.

"Being part of a team that rides for victory in all races is what I am most excited about," Jorgenson said in a team statement. "Whether for myself or a teammate: fighting for the win is what motivates me."

Jorgenson made a name for his attacking style at the 2022 Tour de France while at the Spanish WorldTeam, getting a trio of top-five results from aggressive riding on hilly terrain. Then his stock took a sharp rise in February this year when he won his first GC title, rising to fame at the Tour of Oman.

He added two top fours to a stage 3 victory on the slopes of Jabal Haat during the week and also monopolised classification titles for sprints and best young rider. But he wasn’t done.

At Paris-Nice and Tour de Romandie this year, he had a pair of top 10s on stages and, in between, flashed brilliance in the Spring Classics, finishing fourth in the E3 Saxo Classic and ninth in the Tour of Flanders.

He’s excited to contribute to a perennially-successful squad like Jumbo-Visma, which has been ranked in the top three of men’s WorldTour teams in each of the last four years and is currently second.

"Based on the conversations we had, I think I fit in very well with this team. I have given this decision much thought and look forward to being part of Team Jumbo-Visma. Many riders who have joined this team have gone on to perform better. That says a lot about the team. I want to get the best out of myself and my career, which is possible here," he said.

Jorgenson transformed this year from contender to winner in a big way. He told Cyclingnews earlier this year that his biggest career highlight to date was the GC victory in Oman.

“Winning my first race is something I’ll remember forever, and it was a big turning point for me personally. It’s not the biggest race in the world, but it made me realise I was capable of winning,” Jorgenson stated.

His versatility and “engine” were key reasons for Jumbo-Visma to sign Jorgenson.

"We are thrilled that he has chosen to join us," said Merijn Zeeman, sportive director. "He has developed very well over the past few seasons and has shown in several areas that he is one of the best riders in the WorldTour peloton. We look forward to working with him. Together we want to get even better."

Jorgenson had hoped to compete for Team USA at the UCI Road World Championships but has been sidelined with pain in his right knee, an injury that happened in a crash during stage 15 of the Tour de France. Last week he posted to social media that has back on the bike training and was pumped for the Maryland Cycling Classic on home soil on September 3.