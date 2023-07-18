Matteo Jorgenson abandons Tour de France ahead of stage 16

Movistar’s difficult Tour de France has continued into the third week of the race as the team announced Tuesday morning that Matteo Jorgenson would be a DNS for stage 16.

The squad said that Jorgenson was pulling out after tearing his thigh muscle, adding to a growing list of abandons at this year's Tour de France.

One of Movistar’s most active riders in breakaways in this year’s Tour, Jorgenson, 24, was lying 48th overall. 2023 was his second Tour de France.

Notably on the attack on stage 9 on the Puy de Dôme where he was reeled in almost within sight of the line by Mike Woods (Israel-Premier Tech), the American then placed third on the transition stage to Belleville-en-Beaujolais, won by Ion Izagirre (Cofidis) after getting in the break of the day.

Movistar are now down to just four riders after leader Enric Mas crashed out on day one with a broken shoulderblade, and then Ruben Guerreiro and Antonio Pedrero both left the race injured after the crash-plagued stage 14.

“Unfortunately we have to tell you that Matteo Jorgenson cannot continue in the Tour de France and will not be starting Tuesday’s time trial,” Movistar said in a brief press release.

“The young North American has torn a muscle in his left thigh and is suffering from pain in the perineum. Both injuries require rest for a full recovery.”

All-rounder Alex Aranburu, former Giro d’Italia stage winner and fellow-Basque Gorka Izagirre, Austrian National Champion Gregor Muhlberger and Portuguese veteran time trial specialist Nelson Oliveira are Movistar’s four remaining riders for the final week of the 2023 Tour de France.