Simmons, Sheffield, Jorgenson out, Warbasse, Barta in for USA men's World Championships team

USA Cycling takes on Sunday's Cycling World Championships elite men's road race without three of their top riders, with Quinn Simmons and Matteo Jorgenson benched with injuries and Magnus Sheffield is still coming back from a crash in the Tour de Suisse.

Sheffield crashed during the Tour de Suisse in a separate incident but on the same descent as Gino Mäder, who died from his injuries. He suffered a concussion and spent several weeks off the bike, only resuming training on a stationary trainer in July, according to a post on his social media accounts.

Simmons, the 2019 Junior Road World Champion, abandoned the Tour de France on stage 9, having crashed heavily on stage 5. Jorgenson also abandoned the Tour de France with muscle tear before stage 16.

Lawson Craddock, who was slated to race only the road race, has been added to the elite men's individual time trial, racing that event alongside Brandon McNulty who on Friday finished sixth overall in the Tour de Pologne.

Larry Warbasse (AG2R Citroën) was also named to the men's road race squad. He finished 29th in the Tour de Pologne and travelled directly to Glasgow for Sunday's men's road race.

Will Barta has also been added to the USA roster for the men's road race. He hasn't raced since June when he finished second in the national championship time trial to McNulty.

Neilson Powless remains the country's top hope for a medal in Glasgow, having finished fourth in the Clasica San Sebastian, fifth in the Tour of Flanders and on the podium of the Dwars door Vlaanderen.