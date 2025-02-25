Mathieu van der Poel helps Sam Gaze smash Filippo Ganna's coveted Tarbena Strava record

Alpecin-Deceuninck riders go record hunting during Spanish altitude camp

Mathieu van der Poel has helped Sam Gaze smash Flippo Ganna's Strava record on the Tarbena climb in Spain in a show of form as they prepare for their season debut on the road. 

The new cyclocross world champion and former mountain bike World Cup winner are both staying at the Syncrosfera altitude hotel on the Spanish Costa Blanca coast for a final pre-season training block with several Alpecin-Deceuninck teammates. 

