Mathieu van der Poel 'done with' spectators booing, spitting at him

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) emerged victorious for the seventh straight race, winning on home soil in the UCI Cyclocross World Cup in Hulst. One might think the hometown fans would be elated, but instead, the winner endured abuse along the course.

The Dutch rider was in impressive form on his home turf in Hulst attacking on the third lap and pulling out a winning margin before relaxing on the last lap.

However, while taking his last lap applause the Alpecin–Deceuninck rider was pictured spitting at a group of spectators, who he claims had been booing him all afternoon.

"Even during the warm-up," Van der Poel said. "I've had enough of those boos."

When quizzed what the spectators were shouting at him? The 28-year-old replied: "It's better to ask them yourself. I'm not going to repeat that.

"They weren't things that belong in the sport, boos don't belong to anyone."

The Dutchman was then asked if he would later regret his actions? He replied: "After a while, it's enough, even for me."

Van der Poel isn't the first rider to strike back at abusive fans. Chris Froome was doused with urine and spat at by spectators during the 2015 Tour de France after questions surrounding his power data descended into accusations of doping.

Fans continued to boo Team Sky during Geraint Thomas' Tour victory in 2018, while Froome's woes continued through 2020 when he shouted back at booing fans during the Route d'Occitanie.

Mark Cavendish was doused in urine at the Tour de France two years earlier after sparked a crash the previous day and fans were displeased with his action.