Mathieu van der Poel adds extra race to schedule ahead of Cyclocross World Championships

Mathieu van der Poel will add an extra race to his cyclocross schedule ahead of the World Championships, with the Dutchman set to ride either the X2O Trofee in Hamme or the Besançon World Cup on the weekend before the main event in Hoogerheide on February 5.

Van der Poel, winner of the X20 Trofree in Herentals on Tuesday, outlined his build-up to the Worlds in an interview with the In het Wiel podcast (opens in new tab).

As previously confirmed, Van der Poel will race the X2O Trofee in Koksijde on Thursday, the Zonhoven World Cup on Sunday, and the Benidorm World Cup on January 22.

He is now also set to ride either in Hamme on January 28 or in Besançon the following day, ti give him an extra race before the World Championships.

The Alpecin-Deceuninck rider will attend a training camp in Spain during the two-week block between the Zonhoven and Benidorm World Cup races.

“I hope to come back just a little bit better after the camp, although my opponents will undoubtedly do the same,” Van der Poel told In het Wiel.

“I will ride a cross in the last weekend before the World Cup, but I don't know which of the two yet.”

Van der Poel claimed his fourth victory of the winter in Herentals on Tuesday following another tussle with his eternal rival Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma).

The pair forged clear on the second lap and traded blows thereafter, though the finale proved an anti-climax when a rear wheel puncture prevented Van Aert from contesting the final kick to the line.

“I think we were evenly matched,” Van der Poel said afterwards. “I had something left for the last half lap because I wanted to be the first to dive into the technical part in the woods. Then Wout had a puncture. Too bad he couldn't defend his chances.”

Van der Poel, who is chasing a fifth rainbow jersey, and Van Aert, who is looking for his fourth, are the overwhelming favourites for the Hoogerheide World Championships on February 5.

The current rainbow jersey, Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), has already confirmed that he will not defend his title as he switches his focus to preparing for the road season and especially the Spring Classics.