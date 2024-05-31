‘Matej Mohorič will be the rider to beat’ - Greg Van Avermaet names Gravel World Champion as Unbound favourite

By
published

‘Unbound is 327 km of slowly dying’ says former Paris-Roubaix and Olympic road race winner

Greg Van Avermaet races against Matej Mohorič in the 2022 edition of Gent-Wevelgem
Greg Van Avermaet races against Matej Mohorič in the 2022 edition of Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images)

Greg Van Avermaet has named Gravel World Champion Matej Mohorič as the favourite for the men’s 200-mile Unbound event but the former Olympic champion and Classics rider is hoping to finish in the top ten if he can avoid punctures and bad luck.  

Van Avermaet is part of the growing group of current or former European road pros who are racing gravel and targeting the elite men’s Unbound race. These include Joris Nieuwenhuis, Lawrence Naesen, Daniel Oss, Jan Bakelants and Niki Terpstra, plus former roadies turned gravel privateers Peter Stetina, Laurens ten Dam, Ian Boswell, Chad Haga, Alex Howes and Nathan Haas.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.