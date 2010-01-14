Martens threatened by car driver

Paul Martens of Rabobank (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Paul Martens of Rabobank will be happy to ride on roads closed for traffic again after experiencing a scary incident over the holidays, when a car driver threatened him. Looking back at it, the German said that it was time “for us all to treat one another with respect.”

The driver “felt that I held him up often in traffic” and didn't appreciate that Martens continually passed him on the side of the road when the driver had to wait at traffic islands. He was so stressed, the rider said on his personal website, “that he tried to force me into the ditch on an open field.”

Martens continued that after he stopped, the driver “jumped out of his car like a fury and threatened to hit me, and said that as soon as I started riding again, he would drive me down! You can imagine my shock, because as a cyclist you are helpless against such people.”

Fortunately for him, “an attentive and courageous driver stopped and accompanied me” until out of the range of the would-be attacker.

Martens, 26, has ridden for Rabobank since 2008. Previously he was with Skil-Shimano for two years, having served as a trainee with T-Mobile Team the end of the 2005 season.