Mark Cavendish focused on far more than winning at the 2023 Tour de France

Mark Cavendish has confirmed the Tour de France will be the biggest goal of his season with Astana Qazaqstan but has played down talk focused around him setting a new stage win record, saying he is equally keen to inspire children to love the sport just as his own children do.

Astana Qazaqstan’s interest in signing Cavendish first became public in mid-December when team manager Alexandr Vinokourov acknowledged to Cyclingnews that he had called Cavendish after the B&B Hotels project collapsed.

Final contract details dragged on but Astana Qazaqstan confirmed Cavendish’s signing on Tuesday. Cavendish told L’Equipe that returning to the Tour de France was a key part of the talks with team manager Alexandre Vinokourov.

“Everyone knows that I built my whole career on the Tour, it gave me the magnificent career that I have had. I love racing the Tour so if I can be there again…” Cavendish told the French sports newspaper in his first interview for several months.

Cavendish will surely fight for a record-beating 35th Tour de France stage win in July but if he sets a new record, he will not retire after the Tour. He prefers to define himself by more than just a cycling record.

“All these stories about the record, they're not from me, it's outside speculation. At the end of the day, I had a long career, for which I was very lucky,” Cavendish said.

“I’ve matured a lot as a person in that time. I’ve had children, and I’ve realised that my goal is also to inspire people. My children don't just look at my results, they also admire what other riders do. So if I can play a small role in other children experiencing the same things as my children, I will continue as long as I can.”

Cavendish quickly reached a verbal agreement with Vinokourov after the team manager promised opportunities but without the pressure to win. Cavendish won four stages and the green jersey at the 2021 Tour de France with QuickStep but he was not selected for the 2022 Tour de France and his contract was not extended.

“Most importantly was the way Vino spoke to me, in a really optimistic way. There was nothing to negotiate, it was super easy. I wouldn't have to prove myself or 'qualify' for anything,” Cavendish explained.

“The hardest thing for me in the past few years has been not winning or not having the opportunity to win. Vino set goals with me and that was really refreshing. We agreed on everything.”

Cavendish has endured a difficult few months. He signed a contract as the leader of the B&B Hotels team with former teammate Jérôme Pineau last summer but the sponsorship was never in place and the team collapsed in December after failing to register with the UCI.

Cavendish also had to endure the trial of the thieves who broke into his home and threatened him and his family.

“I haven't given an interview for several months, everything that's been written about me has been speculation, which is always frustrating,” said the 37 year old.

“A lot has happened in my private life lately. I'm worried about the safety of my family and I'm grateful to Vino and the Astana team for giving me the time to focus on that, to be sure that my family is well. That alone shows the atmosphere and the mentality in this team. It's really nice.

“The Paris (B&B Hotels) project wasn't what we hoped for but you can't just sit back and feel sorry for yourself. Life taught me to just get back to it and move on. Vino's call was a little unexpected, but it was a wonderful surprise.

“Now I'm super happy, the team welcomed me so well. It's good that everything is starting all over again, I'm really excited.”