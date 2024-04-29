Mark Cavendish continues Tour de France build-up in Hungary as Lutsenko leads Astana at Giro d'Italia

By James Moultrie
published

Manxman to ride Tour de Hongrie alongside Peter Sagan as three-time World Champion returns to road racing

Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan)
Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Astana Qazaqstan have split up their leaders Alexey Lutsenko and Mark Cavendish for the upcoming races in May, with the Kazakh climber taking on the Giro d’Italia as the Manxman gears up for his final Tour de France in Hungary.

Cavendish will start the Tour de Hongrie instead of the Giro as he continues to build up to the Tour where he will take aim at a record 35th stage victory which would place him alone at the top of the win list above Eddy Merckx.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.