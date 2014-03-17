Marek Galinski killed in Poland

Polish Olympian Marek Galinski (Image credit: Paweł Kuflikowski)

Marek Galinski died in a car accident early Monday morning according to an announcement by the Polish Olympic Committee. He competed in four Olympic Games (1996, 2000, 2004 and 2008) and was a nine-time Polish national cross country mountain bike champion (2000 and 2004-2011).

A former coach of the Polish National Team, Galinski was currently working as the coach of the Russian Mountain Bike National Team. Most recently he raced for the CCC Polsat team (2007) and the JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team (2008-2011).

He is survived by his wife and two children.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday night, Galinski was returning from a camp in Cyprus as reported by Echodnia.eu. He had landed in Cracow and was driving a car home when he skidded off the road going around a bend and hit a tree. Rescuers had to free him with hydraulic tools, but his injuries proved fatal.

Cyclingnews extends its condolences to the friends and family of Marek Galinski.