Manzano, Lissavetzky mourn Leon's death

The Guardia Civil has confirmed that Alberto Leon's death was a suicide. Both former rider Jesus Manzano and the Spanish Secretary of Sport Jaime Lissavetzky have both mourned his death.

Earlier this week Leon was found hanged at his brother's home, where he had recently moved after separating from his wife. The retired mountain biker was arrested as part of Operacion Puerto in 2006 and again last month as part of Operacion Galga, both of which are doping-related investigations involving Dr. Eufemiano Fuentes.

Manzano and Leon rode together on the Coronas mountain bike team, while Fuentes was working with the team. Manzano is a former professional who in 2004 spoke out on doping in Spanish cycling.

“I knew he was going through a difficult time, but these things always affect you,” Manzano told the EFE news agency. “I met him at Coronas and we shared many trips and events. Since Operacion Puerto I have had no dealings with him.”

Lissavetzky told EFE: “I have little to say, but want to lament the death of a young person and share the pain of his family that this has happened. The death of a person only 37 years old is certainly not good news, not at all."

The Spanish Civil Guard has confirmed to the AP that his death was a suicide, but said that the death would not affect their investigation. Neither the Guardia Civil nor the Madrid court handling the investigation would either confirm or deny whether any doping products or equipment were found at the scene.