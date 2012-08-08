Mancebo leads men’s NRC with one event remaining
Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) is the current leader in the men’s NRC standing with just one event remaining. The Thompson Bucks County Classic is the final race of the NRC season, and will be held September 15-`6. Second place in the standings, Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare,) trails Mancebo by a significant margin and will be unlikely to topple the Spaniard.
Mancebo’s Competitive Cyclist Team also leads the team’s standings over Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies and Bissell Cycling. The Thompson Bucks two-day race will be the deciding event before the individual and team classification winners are announced. Saturday will see the men tackle a difficult 157km race with the day’s winner having to defend their lead in Sunday’s criterium.
Small and Optum take the women’s NRC title
Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) has wrapped up the women’s NRC series after taking the overall victory at the Cascade Cycling Classic while her teammate Jade Wilcoxson helped clinch the women’s team classification by capturing two of the three stages at the recent Tour of Elk Grove.
Small and Wilcoxson’s Optum team was finished with a commanding lead over second place Exergy Twenty12 who despite their place in the team’s classification, could only manage a sixth place in the individual ranking with the recent Olympic time trial champion Kristin Armstrong. It was a fitting conclusion for Wilcoxson and her teammates to win the team classification after a dominant performance at Elk Grove.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|918
|pts
|2
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|445
|3
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|442
|4
|Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|404
|5
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy P/B Geargrinder
|381
|6
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|372
|7
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|371
|8
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|367
|9
|Andrew Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy P/B Geargrinder
|281
|10
|Sebastian Salas (Can) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|271
|11
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|235
|12
|Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy
|227
|13
|Luis Romero (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home
|224
|14
|Nathaniel English (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy P/B Geargrinder
|221
|15
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|216
|16
|Evan Huffman (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|207
|17
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|195
|18
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|195
|19
|Coulton Hartick (USA) Athletix Cycling Benefiting Globalbike
|194
|20
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home
|190
|21
|Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team
|165
|22
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|159
|23
|Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home
|155
|24
|Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|154
|25
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
|153
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1010
|pts
|2
|Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|862
|3
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|849
|4
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO/To the Top
|602
|5
|Amber Neben (USA)
|533
|6
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy Twenty 12)
|407
|7
|Evelyn Stevens (UsA)
|385
|8
|Kristin McGrath (USA) Exergy Twenty 12
|323
|9
|Clara Hughes (Can)
|300
|10
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|296
|11
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger)
|295
|12
|Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy Twenty 12
|292
|13
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO/To the Top
|274
|14
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy Twenty 12
|270
|15
|Andrea Dvorak (USA)
|269
|16
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe)
|250
|17
|Shara Gillow (Can)
|248
|18
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore
|237
|19
|Claudia Hausler (Ger)
|225
|20
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|222
|21
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|221
|22
|Loren Rowney (Aus)
|218
|23
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can)
|204
|24
|Julie Beveridge (Can)
|195
|25
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO/To the Top
|193
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|1716
|pts
|2
|Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1440
|3
|Bissell Cycling
|1244
|4
|Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
|1202
|5
|Bontrager Livestrong Team
|938
|6
|Team Exergy
|720
|7
|UnitedHealthcare
|673
|8
|Jamis/Sutter Home
|602
|9
|California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|434
|10
|ELBOWZ Racing
|355
|11
|Jelly Belly Cycling Team
|311
|12
|Team Type 1
|292
|13
|Athletix Cycling Benefiting Globalbike
|194
|14
|CashCall Mortgage
|111
|15
|BMC Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|110
|16
|Juwi Solar Elite Cycling Team
|70
|17
|Hagens Berman Cycling
|46
|18
|Landis/Trek
|39
|19
|Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop
|33
|20
|XO Communications p/b Cisco
|20
|21
|Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA
|5
|22
|Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|4
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|2751
|pts
|2
|Exergy Twenty 12
|1539
|3
|Team TIBCO/To the Top
|1431
|4
|NOW and Novartis for MS
|1295
|5
|FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore
|467
|6
|Primal/MapMyRider Women's Racing
|239
|7
|Vanderkitten-Focus
|153
|8
|Colavita-ESPNW Pro Cycling Team
|67
|9
|Team Kenda p/b Gear Grinder
|58
|10
|Landis/Trek
|19
|11
|ABD Cycling Team
|12
|12
|Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC
|5
|13
|ISCorp Cycling Team
|3
