Mancebo leads men’s NRC with one event remaining

Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) drove the break hard to take over the yellow jersey

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) drives the women's break up the final climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) comes to the front on the last climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Carmen Small (Optum) was happy with her third place on the today's podium.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Thompson Bucks County Classic set to decide men’s NRC rankings

Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) is the current leader in the men’s NRC standing with just one event remaining. The Thompson Bucks County Classic is the final race of the NRC season, and will be held September 15-`6. Second place in the standings, Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare,) trails Mancebo by a significant margin and will be unlikely to topple the Spaniard.

Mancebo’s Competitive Cyclist Team also leads the team’s standings over Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies and Bissell Cycling. The Thompson Bucks two-day race will be the deciding event before the individual and team classification winners are announced. Saturday will see the men tackle a difficult 157km race with the day’s winner having to defend their lead in Sunday’s criterium.

Small and Optum take the women’s NRC title

Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) has wrapped up the women’s NRC series after taking the overall victory at the Cascade Cycling Classic while her teammate Jade Wilcoxson helped clinch the women’s team classification by capturing two of the three stages at the recent Tour of Elk Grove.

Small and Wilcoxson’s Optum team was finished with a commanding lead over second place Exergy Twenty12 who despite their place in the team’s classification, could only manage a sixth place in the individual ranking with the recent Olympic time trial champion Kristin Armstrong. It was a fitting conclusion for Wilcoxson and her teammates to win the team classification after a dominant performance at Elk Grove.

Men's individual standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team918pts
2Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling445
3Tom Zirbel (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies442
4Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team404
5Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy P/B Geargrinder381
6Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team372
7Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team371
8Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling367
9Andrew Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy P/B Geargrinder281
10Sebastian Salas (Can) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies271
11Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies235
12Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy227
13Luis Romero (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home224
14Nathaniel English (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy P/B Geargrinder221
15Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling216
16Evan Huffman (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized207
17Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling195
18Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Cycling195
19Coulton Hartick (USA) Athletix Cycling Benefiting Globalbike194
20Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home190
21Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team165
22Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy159
23Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home155
24Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team154
25Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy153

Final Women's individual standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1010pts
2Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS862
3Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies849
4Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO/To the Top602
5Amber Neben (USA)533
6Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy Twenty 12)407
7Evelyn Stevens (UsA)385
8Kristin McGrath (USA) Exergy Twenty 12323
9Clara Hughes (Can)300
10Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies296
11Ina Teutenberg (Ger)295
12Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy Twenty 12292
13Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO/To the Top274
14Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy Twenty 12270
15Andrea Dvorak (USA)269
16Emilia Fahlin (Swe)250
17Shara Gillow (Can)248
18Kathryn Donovan (USA) FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore237
19Claudia Hausler (Ger)225
20Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies222
21Joelle Numainville (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies221
22Loren Rowney (Aus)218
23Jasmin Glaesser (Can)204
24Julie Beveridge (Can)195
25Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO/To the Top193

Men's team standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Competitive Cyclist Racing Team1716pts
2Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1440
3Bissell Cycling1244
4Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder1202
5Bontrager Livestrong Team938
6Team Exergy720
7UnitedHealthcare673
8Jamis/Sutter Home602
9California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized434
10ELBOWZ Racing355
11Jelly Belly Cycling Team311
12Team Type 1292
13Athletix Cycling Benefiting Globalbike194
14CashCall Mortgage111
15BMC Hincapie Sportswear Development Team110
16Juwi Solar Elite Cycling Team70
17Hagens Berman Cycling46
18Landis/Trek39
19Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop33
20XO Communications p/b Cisco20
21Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA5
22Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD4

Final women's team standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies2751pts
2Exergy Twenty 121539
3Team TIBCO/To the Top1431
4NOW and Novartis for MS1295
5FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore467
6Primal/MapMyRider Women's Racing239
7Vanderkitten-Focus153
8Colavita-ESPNW Pro Cycling Team67
9Team Kenda p/b Gear Grinder58
10Landis/Trek19
11ABD Cycling Team12
12Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC5
13ISCorp Cycling Team3