Mancebo leads men’s NRC with one event remaining

Image 1 of 4 Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) drove the break hard to take over the yellow jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 4 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) drives the women's break up the final climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 4 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) comes to the front on the last climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 4 Carmen Small (Optum) was happy with her third place on the today's podium. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Thompson Bucks County Classic set to decide men’s NRC rankings

Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) is the current leader in the men’s NRC standing with just one event remaining. The Thompson Bucks County Classic is the final race of the NRC season, and will be held September 15-`6. Second place in the standings, Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare,) trails Mancebo by a significant margin and will be unlikely to topple the Spaniard.

Mancebo’s Competitive Cyclist Team also leads the team’s standings over Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies and Bissell Cycling. The Thompson Bucks two-day race will be the deciding event before the individual and team classification winners are announced. Saturday will see the men tackle a difficult 157km race with the day’s winner having to defend their lead in Sunday’s criterium.

Small and Optum take the women’s NRC title

Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) has wrapped up the women’s NRC series after taking the overall victory at the Cascade Cycling Classic while her teammate Jade Wilcoxson helped clinch the women’s team classification by capturing two of the three stages at the recent Tour of Elk Grove.

Small and Wilcoxson’s Optum team was finished with a commanding lead over second place Exergy Twenty12 who despite their place in the team’s classification, could only manage a sixth place in the individual ranking with the recent Olympic time trial champion Kristin Armstrong. It was a fitting conclusion for Wilcoxson and her teammates to win the team classification after a dominant performance at Elk Grove.

Men's individual standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 918 pts 2 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 445 3 Tom Zirbel (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 442 4 Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 404 5 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy P/B Geargrinder 381 6 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 372 7 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 371 8 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 367 9 Andrew Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy P/B Geargrinder 281 10 Sebastian Salas (Can) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 271 11 Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 235 12 Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy 227 13 Luis Romero (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home 224 14 Nathaniel English (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy P/B Geargrinder 221 15 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 216 16 Evan Huffman (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 207 17 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 195 18 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Cycling 195 19 Coulton Hartick (USA) Athletix Cycling Benefiting Globalbike 194 20 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home 190 21 Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team 165 22 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 159 23 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home 155 24 Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 154 25 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy 153

Final Women's individual standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1010 pts 2 Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 862 3 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 849 4 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO/To the Top 602 5 Amber Neben (USA) 533 6 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy Twenty 12) 407 7 Evelyn Stevens (UsA) 385 8 Kristin McGrath (USA) Exergy Twenty 12 323 9 Clara Hughes (Can) 300 10 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 296 11 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) 295 12 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy Twenty 12 292 13 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO/To the Top 274 14 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy Twenty 12 270 15 Andrea Dvorak (USA) 269 16 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) 250 17 Shara Gillow (Can) 248 18 Kathryn Donovan (USA) FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore 237 19 Claudia Hausler (Ger) 225 20 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 222 21 Joelle Numainville (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 221 22 Loren Rowney (Aus) 218 23 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) 204 24 Julie Beveridge (Can) 195 25 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO/To the Top 193

Men's team standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 1716 pts 2 Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1440 3 Bissell Cycling 1244 4 Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 1202 5 Bontrager Livestrong Team 938 6 Team Exergy 720 7 UnitedHealthcare 673 8 Jamis/Sutter Home 602 9 California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 434 10 ELBOWZ Racing 355 11 Jelly Belly Cycling Team 311 12 Team Type 1 292 13 Athletix Cycling Benefiting Globalbike 194 14 CashCall Mortgage 111 15 BMC Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 110 16 Juwi Solar Elite Cycling Team 70 17 Hagens Berman Cycling 46 18 Landis/Trek 39 19 Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop 33 20 XO Communications p/b Cisco 20 21 Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA 5 22 Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 4