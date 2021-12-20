Man charged over violent robbery at Mark Cavendish's family home

Cavendish at the Ghent Six the week before the robbery

A man has been charged by police over the violent burglary at the home of Mark Cavendish last month.

Romario Henry, a 30-year-old man from Lewisham, London, has been charged with two counts of robbery and will appear in court on Monday, Essex Police announced.

However, the search continues for the other individuals who were involved in the break-in, with three others said to have robbed Cavendish and his wife and children at knifepoint.

As well as Henry, two other men have been arrested, but have been released on bail until January 12.

The burglary occurred in the middle of the night on November 27, just as Cavendish was recovering at his Essex home after a spell in an intensive care unit of a Belgian hospital following his crash at the Gent Six Day event.

In a social media post, the 34-time Tour de France stage winner described how "four masked and armed men forced their way into our home as we slept, threatened my wife and children and violently attacked me".

The burglars made off with two watches that Cavendish said were "of great sentiment and value" but added that the men also took "the sense of security, safety, privacy and dignity that my young family and everybody else is entitled to in their own home".

Essex Police, who released CCTV images of the burglars, are still appealing for information.

"Anyone who was in the Ongar area between 2am and 2.40am on 27 November and saw anybody acting suspiciously, or has any information that could help with our investigation, is asked to contact Loughton CID quoting reference 42/275184/21," read a statement.