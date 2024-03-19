Majority of WorldTour using temperature sensors as Core announces partnership with 10 teams

Core, manufacturer of the Core body temperature sensor has announced an official sponsorship of 10 UCI WorldTour teams for 2024, as well as issuing an additional 150 new sensors this season to other WorldTour riders.

Sponsored athletes appear to include Tadej Pogacar, pictured above wearing a unit at Strade Bianche recently. The brand claims that up to 2/3rds of the pro peloton are now using the sensors to help optimise their head adaption training.

The Core sensor is a small wearable unit that uses Bluetooth or ANT+ signals to provide accurate core temperature, skin temperature, heat strain index and heat strain scores. The unit itself is built with a Swiss-made Calera thermal energy transfer sensor.

Core says it is the most accurate non-invasive wearable for core temperature monitoring on the market. The brand says its work with pro teams is revolutionising approaches to thermoregulation and how riders train and race in the heat.

Keeping cool in the heat to help ensure optimum performance is nothing new, but it seems riders and teams are more aware than ever before of how rising core temperatures can harm power output.

"Top riders and teams know that as core body temp increases they lose power. One study revealed a 5% loss of power for every 1-degree increase in core temp", said Ross McGraw, VP and Head of Core.

Could riders even aim to ride to Core temperature using the knowledge the sensor provides? McGraw went on to say, "Another [study] cited a 2.5% increase in haemoglobin mass after heat training. With this level of impact, Core can often be the difference between a rider being at the top of the podium or off the back".

Core says vast amounts of data are being collected as a result of its partnerships with professional teams. The brand claims it can provide analysis of this data and provide support to teams. Core states teams are testing the thermoregulation properties of their kit, as well as optimising hydration for individual athletes.

Dan Lorang Head Performance Coach at Bora-Hansgrohe said, "Using CORE to monitor the core body temperatures of the Bora- Hansgrohe riders has been a game-changer. The use of CORE sensors has a major influence in developing specific warm-up procedures before races, optimal fluid intake, and in our choice of clothing."

It seems the sensor doesn't fall foul of any UCI rules, meaning it's legal to use in competition, unlike the glucose monitoring sensor which saw Kristen Faulkner disqualified at Strade Bianche last year.

Core says it aims to improve the usability experience of the Core app for non-professional athletes who simply want to better understand their body. Usability updates and new features will be launched later in the year.