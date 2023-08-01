Magnus White memorial fund reaches over $110,000 after US rider’s tragic death

A GoFundMe fund created to honour the memory of talented US Junior rider Magnus White has rapidly reached over $110,000 as friends, fellow cyclists and those shocked by his tragic death, remember the 17-year-old from Boulder, Colorado.

Magnus White died on Saturday after being struck by a driver during one his final training rides for the UCI Glasgow Road World Championships, where he was due to ride in the mountain bike events.

White was a multi-discipline cyclist who won the Junior Cyclocross National Championship in 2021. He competed with the USA Cycling national cyclocross team in Europe and raced the 2022 Cyclocross World Championships in Fayetteville, then at Hoogerheide in 2023, impressing with his results and attitude.

Christine Lipson (Rapinz), the mother of one of Magnus’s teammates, created the GoFundMe page with the permission of the White family.

“Magnus was taken from us while doing what he loved most, riding his bike. Magnus’s family is strong, but support from their community will go a long way to give them time to grieve,” she wrote on the GoFundMe page.

“He began cycling when he was eight and quickly rose through the cycling ranks. Magnus’s journey in cycling was driven by a tireless work ethic and a deep desire to achieve his personal best. He was proud to represent his community and country around the world.

“Magnus leaves behind his parents Jill and Michael and his brother Eero and countless friends worldwide. The family will use any contributions as needed for support of moving through this tragic period and to honor his legacy.”

More than 1,100 donations have so far been made, with people remembering Magnus White and offering their condolences with emotional messages.

In memory of Magnus White

Everyone at Cyclingnews would like to extend their deepest condolences to Magnus White’s family, friends, teammates and the Boulder community.