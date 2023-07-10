Powless, Dygert lead USA Cycling team for 2023 Road World Championships

USA Cycling announced its road teams for the first unified UCI World Championships set to take place in Glasgow, Scotland in August.

Currently racing at the Tour de France and in the lead of the mountains classification, Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) is the top-ranked rider in the elite men's team. Road and time trial national champion Chloé Dygert (Canyon-SRAM) leads the women's team.

Also making the cut for the elite men is Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar), who put on a solo show on the Puy de Dôme stage of the Tour de France but was caught within the final 400 metres of the stage.

Joining him will be US road race champion Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek), who was forced out of the Tour de France due to crash injuries, Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers), Sean Quinn (EF Education-EasyPost) and Lawson Craddock (Jayco-AlUla).

Sheffield and national time trial champion Brandon McNulty, winner of stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia, will represent the USA in the time trial.

Dygert will compete in both the time trial and road race. She will be joined by Veronica Ewers and Lauren Stephens (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB), Coryn Labecki (Jumbo-Visma), Megan Jastrab (Team dsm-firmenich), Heidi Franz (DNA Pro Cycling), and Skylar Schneider (L39ion of Los Angeles) in the road race.

Racing the time trial along with Dygert are Kristin Faulkner (Jayco-AlUla) and two-time World Champion Amber Neben.

The UCI has yet to create a separate race for under-23 women, but Jastrab will be the sole rider from the USA eligible for the title that is awarded for the top under-23 finisher in the elite women's race. The men's U23 roster includes two riders for the time trial and another five for the road race.

There are a total of 32 riders on the USA Cycling road team taking part in elite, U23 and junior categories for the UCI World Championships, which place between August 3 and 13 in Glasgow. Competitions at Worlds will be held for road cycling, track cycling, mountain bike cross country, downhill and marathon, BMX and BMX freestyle flatland and park, para-cycling road and track and indoor cycling and trials.

USA Cycling for 2023 Road World Championships

Lawson Craddock (Jayco-AlUla) – Road Race

Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar Team) – Road Race

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) – Time Trial

Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) – Road Race

Sean Quinn (EF Education-EasyPost) – Road Race

Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) – Time Trial & Road Race

Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) – Road Race

Chloé Dygert (Canyon-SRAM Racing) – Time Trial & Road Race

Veronica Ewers (EF Education-TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) – Road Race

Kristen Faulkner (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) – Time Trial

Heidi Franz (DNA Pro Cycling) – Road Race

Megan Jastrab (Team dsm-firmenich) – Road Race

Coryn Labecki (Team Jumbo-Visma) – Road Race

Amber Neben – Time Trial

Skylar Schneider (L39ion of Los Angeles) – Road Race

Lauren Stephens (EF Education-TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) – Road Race

Under-23

Evan Boyle – Time Trial

Owen Cole (Velocious Sport) – Road Race

Luke Lamperti (Trinity Racing) – Road Race

Brody McDonald (Aevolo Cycling) – Road Race

Viggo Moore (Israel-Premier Tech) – Time Trial

Artem Shmidt (Hagens Berman Axeon) – Road Race

Colby Simmons (Jumbo-Visma Development Team) – Road Race

Junior Men and Women