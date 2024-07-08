Magalhães hangs for 100km in Giro d’Italia Women breakaway - 'Someday, I will win'

Attacking Brazilian time trial champion rewarded with blue mountain jersey

VOLTA MANTOVANA ITALY JULY 08 Ana Vitoria Magalhaes of Brasil and Team Bepink Bongioanni competes in the breakaway during the 35th Giro dItalia Women 2024 Stage 2 a 157km individual time trial stage from Brescia to Brescia UCIWWT on July 08 2024 in Volta Mantovana Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Ana Vitória Magalhães of Bepink-Bongioanni rode the most of stage 2 in the breakaway (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Only in her second year of racing in Europe, Ana Vitória 'Tota' Magalhães (BePink-Bongioanni) is making a name for herself as a breakaway artist. The Brazilian rider attacked on the final stage of the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas in May, and now she went on a breakaway of more than 100km on stage 2 of the Giro d’Italia Women, riding solo for 30km and only being caught with 1.8km to go.

“I’m probably going to think about the last two kilometres tonight when I go to sleep, but I’m proud of how I raced. It’s my style of racing to attack, and someday, I will win. I’m just going to keep believing and keep showing up, and someday, the breakaway will win,” Magalhães told Cyclingnews after the race.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.