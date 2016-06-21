Mackaij to lead Team Liv-Plantur at Dutch road and time trial championships

Image 1 of 3 Floortje Mackaij (Liv Plantur) retains the best young rider jersey after Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 3 Boels-Dolmans' Christine Majerus, Leah Kirchmann (Liv-Plantur) and Rabobank-Liv's Anouka Koster on the podium (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 3 Molly Weaver (Liv Plantur) (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)

Floortje Mackaij will lead Team Liv-Plantur’s five-rider at the upcoming Dutch championships. Dutch rider will face tough competition from Rabo Liv’s stacked team that includes defending champions in the time trial, Anna van der Breggen, and the road race, Lucinda Brand.

The 30.8km time trial will take place on June 22 in Middelharnis followed by the 131km road race on 24 in Ouddorp.

Mackaij has had a strong season and is one of the favourites for the events this weekend. She recently won the youth competitions at the Aviva Women’s Tour and Energiewacht Tour, placing top 10 overall at both events. Always a strong one-day racer, too, she was fourth at the Diamond Tour, sixth at Keuken Van Lommel Ladies, eighth at Gooik-Geraardsbergen-Gooik, third at the Women’s Tour de Yorkshire, second at Omloop van Borsele and third at Omloop van de Ijsseldelta. Earlier this year she was fourth at Le Samyn des Dames and seventh at Ronde van Drenthe.

She will have support from teammates Riejanne Markus, Rozanne Slik, Julia Soek and Kyara Stijns.

Team Liv-Plantur will also field riders in various other national championships held across Europe and in Canada this weekend. Leah Kirchmann, a former three-time champions in the time trial, road race and criterium, will race in the Canadian championships held this week in Ottawa. Sara Mustonen will battle for the national champion’s jersey in Sweden. Great Britain’s Molly Weaver will head to Britain’s events in Stockton-on-Tees.

Team Liv-Plantur for time trial championships:

Great-Britain (22/06): Molly Weaver

The Netherlands (22/06): Floortje Mackaij and Riejanne Markus

Team Liv-Plantur for road race championships:

Cananda (25/06): Leah Kirchmann

Great-Britain (25/06): Molly Weaver

The Netherlands (24/06): Floortje Mackaij, Riejanne Markus, Rozanne Slik, Julia Soek and Kyara Stijns.

Sweden (25/06): Sara Mustonen