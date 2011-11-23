MacDonald signs with 23 Degrees Sports

Image 1 of 2 20-year-old Brook Macdonald is a promising downhill rider (Image credit: 23 Degrees Sports) Image 2 of 2 Brook Macdonald made the World Cup podium three times in 2011 (Image credit: 23 Degrees Sports)

Downhiller Brook MacDonald signed with 23 Degrees Sports late last week. The 2009 junior world champion was ranked number six in the world at the end of the 2011 season. The New Zealander, who is turning 20 this week, celebrated making three World Cup podiums in 2011.

"Next year is an important year for me. I want to build on the experience I gained this year and chase down my goals of being one of the top downhillers on the circuit and hopefully gain a medal at the world championships," said MacDonald.

"To be honest, I struggle a bit with the admin and paperwork side of the sport and just want to focus on my training and racing. I've seen what Martin (Whiteley) and 23 Degrees has done for Sam (Blenkinsop) and other riders, and so I asked him to help me out with my career. I’m looking forward to it."

Founder and Owner of 23 Degrees Sports Management Whiteley had this to say about his newest client. "There's no question that Brook is on the verge of something big in our sport, and we're very happy that he's asked us to assist him."

"We'll help him evaluate his sponsorship deals and take some of the burden away so he can put more of his focus into preparing for the season and racing at podium level in 2012." Macdonald raced for MS Evil in 2011.

"This brings our athlete management roster to seven; we don't expect to add any more athletes going into next year as we have a great stable to work with for now."

23 Degrees other recent signing was New Zealander Anton Cooper.