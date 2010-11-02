23 Degrees signs Harry Heath

Downhiller Harry Heath is the newest signing for 23 Degrees Sports (Image credit: Sven Martin)

British rider Harry Heath has signed a deal with 23 Degrees Sports and becomes the latest addition to the company's stable of athletes. The talented 19-year-old from Congleton in the United Kingdom represented Great Britain at the junior downhill world championships in Canberra in 2009 and then raced the 2010 season as an independent with very little on site support.

"Knowing that I have 23 Degrees supporting me makes me so motivated for next season. Training has already started for 2011, and I'm ready to join a program and race a full World Cup season and be a regular in the top 20," said Heath. "I was really gutted to crash at the junior Worlds, but the sixth place finish wasn't too bad all considering. I know with the right support, 2011 can be my best year to date."

In 2010, Heath finished fourth in the Avalanche Sprint Cup Oz en Osians in France and fifth at the Maxxis Cup International Fafe, Portugal. He was 42nd at the World Cups in Champery, Switzerland and Windham, New York.

"We've been watching Harry since the beginning of 2009, and it's abundantly clear that this guy is talented," said Martin Whiteley of 23 Degrees Sports Management.

"I feel he really suffered in 2010 without having some clear direction and support, and we hope that we can help him back onto the trajectory he was on as a junior. He comes from a country full of talent but it's his off-bike professionalism and commitment that has really impressed me over the past six weeks. We're proud to have him on board."

Some of the other athletes currently managed by 23 Degrees Sports include Greg Minnaar, Sam Blenkinshop, Justin Leov, Neko Mullaly and Bernard Kerr.