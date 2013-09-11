Maaskant signs with UnitedHealthcare
Six years with Garmin comes to a close
UnitedHealthcare team manager Mike Tamayo has confirmed to Cyclingnews that Martijn Maaskant has signed with the team, as was reported by multiple Dutch and Flemish news agencies. The rumour mills have been working overtime recently with speculation about the future of the 30-year-old Dutchman, with many people believing he may even make the step down to UCI Continental level.
Related Articles
Maaskant began his cycling career in earnest in 2004 with the UCI Continental ranked Van Vliet-EBH Advocaten team amongst current WorldTour riders Dirk Bellemakers (Lotto Belisol) and Sebastian Langeveld (Orica GreenEdge). In late 2005 he signed on for the Rabobank Continental team where he spent two years. An overall win in the Tour of Normandie in 2007, amongst other results, was enough to secure a contract with Jonathan Vaughters' Garmin team and Maaskant was WorldTour bound.
Maaskant rose to prominence in 2008 in his neo-pro year with a stunning fourth place in Paris - Roubaix. The following year he confirmed this promise with a strong fourth place in the Tour of Flanders, but since then Maaskant has been consistent but struggled for breakthrough results.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy