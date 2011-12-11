Lund still looking for first pro win

Anders Lund was the engine on the Leopard Trek train. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)

Anders Lund's goal for 2012 is quite simple: “I certainly would like to win my first race in the upcoming season.” Lund, who will ride for Saxo Bank next year, will look to the Giro d'Italia, starting in his homeland of Denmark, as a good possibility.

Lund, 26, told feltet.dk “The desire is there and it is certainly also in me. So although there will be many tasks during the season, it will also be a focus for me. So I simply must find my chance during the season and I will be ready to exploit it.”

He still does not know whether the Giro will be on his race calendar. “It would be really great to ride the Giro at home, but I do not yet know my program.”

The Dane had previously ridden with Saxo Bank from 2008 to 2010, before joining Leopard Trek last year. “I have come back to the team and now should just find my place. So I'm waiting to see how the managers deal with me and I must exploit the opportunities I am offered.”

It would be his fourth time at the Giro, having ridden it for Saxo Bank all three years that he was with the team. “To ride a grand tour has previously proved rewarding for me, and especially riding the Giro could give me a good base for the rest of the season.”