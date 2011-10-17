Lund returning to Saxo Bank

Anders Lund was the engine on the Leopard Trek train. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)

Anders Lund is returning to Saxo Bank-SunGard after having been with Leopard Trek this year. The Dane, who previously raced for Bjarne Riis' team from 2007 to 2010, signed a one-year contract.

"Anders was one of the riders we were sad to let go last year, so of course we are delighted he is now returning,” Riis said. “He is still pretty young, but despite that, he has gained solid experience as a pro bike rider already.

“He is a great all rounder and a rider, who can compete and play a vital part of a team in almost any race from the cobblestone classics and the Ardennes classics to Grand Tours. We look forward to continue his development.”

Lund was happy to return. “I must say I feel extremely privileged. Not only did I find a new team, I found a fantastic team, and this was far from certain because of my situation. So of course I'm thrilled. I have always said, I had a great spell with this team, so to return is the best possible outcome for me.

"First and foremost I hope to get back to the level I had last year and show that I can be a great help for my teammates. I really want to get another shot at the classics and a Grand Tour. Then my goal would also be to get that first win as a pro. But now is all about getting back to the level from last year," said the 26-year-old.