Lund leaving Saxo Bank

Image 1 of 3 Anders Lund (Saxo Bank) comes in third. (Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen) Image 2 of 3 Anders Lund (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 3 of 3 Dominik Klemme helps Anders Lund fix his radio (Image credit: Daniel Benson)

Anders Lund will leave Team Saxo Bank at the end of the season. He is the third Danish rider to leave the team, after Matti Breschel and Jakob Fuglsang.

“It's obviously sad, because I have been enormously happy to ride here and have learned a lot of things,” he told TV2/Sporten.

Lund, 25, turned pro with the Danish team in 2007. He is an allrounder and climber, who has served as a domestique. He is scheduled to ride the Vuelta a Espana, where he will ride in support of captains Andy and Fränk Schleck.

“It's not that I slammed the door and am dissatisfied with anything, but I am looking forward to the new challenge,” he said.

Lund has not yet said where he will ride in 2011, but it is suspected that he will join the Schlecks at the new Luxembourg team.