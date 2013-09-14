Trending

Waldis wins U23 women's cross country in Hafjell

Andrea Waldis (Team Colnago Sudtirol)

Andrea Waldis (Team Colnago Sudtirol)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing)

Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Yana Belomoyna (Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team)

Yana Belomoyna (Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Yana Belomoyna (Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team)

Yana Belomoyna (Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Linda Indergand (Strübi MTB Kader)

Linda Indergand (Strübi MTB Kader)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Andrea Waldis (Team Colnago Sudtirol) wins

Andrea Waldis (Team Colnago Sudtirol) wins
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Podium: Linda Indergand, Andrea Waldis, Yana Belomoyna

Podium: Linda Indergand, Andrea Waldis, Yana Belomoyna
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Final World Cup: Yana Belomoyna, Rebecca Henderson, Andrea Waldis

Final World Cup: Yana Belomoyna, Rebecca Henderson, Andrea Waldis
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Full Results

U23 women cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Waldis (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol1:16:02
2Linda Indergand (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader0:00:47
3Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team0:01:46
4Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:02:45
5Mariske Strauss (RSA) Orange Monkey Pro Team0:03:26
6Jenny Rissveds (Swe)0:03:50
7Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader0:04:21
8Lena Putz (Ger) Muskelkater Genesis Team0:04:32
9Karla Stepanova (Cze)0:05:13
10Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Adrisport0:05:23
11Helen Grobert (Ger) Focus XC Team0:05:47
12Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen (Nor)0:05:54
13Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Orange Monkey Pro Team0:06:08
14Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC0:07:00
15Candice Neethling (RSA)0:07:15
16Perrine Clauzel (Fra) Focus/Rotor/Coaching-System.Fr0:08:13
17Anne Terpstra (Ned) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team0:08:32
18Nadezhda Antonova (Rus)0:09:23
19Frederique Trudel (Can)0:09:28
20Barbora Machulkova (Cze)0:10:35
21Guzel Akhmadullina (Rus)0:12:51
22Jasmin Kansikas (Fin) Medilaser-Specialized MTB-Team0:14:13
-1lapEkateryna Anoshina (Rus) Team Protek
-1lapAleksandra Podgorska (Pol) Sante-Bsa Tour

U23 women cross country World Cup final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Henderson (Aus)440pts
2Yana Belomoyna (Ukr)410
3Andrea Waldis (Swi)320
4Helen Grobert (Ger)270
5Jenny Rissveds (Swe)255
6Linda Indergand (Swi)187
7Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut)131
8Lena Putz (Ger)122
9Anne Terpstra (Ned)117
10Mariske Strauss (RSA)102
11Perrine Clauzel (Fra)92
12Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen (Nor)84
13Ramona Forchini (Swi)78
14Michelle Hediger (Swi)65
15Karla Stepanova (Cze)64
16Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus)63
17Jovana Crnogorac (Srb)60
18Candice Neethling (RSA)54
19Frederique Trudel (Can)53
20Bethany Crumpton (GBr)49
21Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra)35
22Shayna Powless (USA)31
23Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)26
24Iryna Popova (Ukr)26
25Barbora Machulkova (Cze)24
26Catherine Fleury (Can)22
27Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned)21
28Ines Carolina Gutierrez (Arg)21
29Xiomara Guerrero (Col)20
30Deborah Inauen (Swi)20
31Laura Bietola (Can)18
32Cayley Brooks (Can)18
33Haley Smith (Can)18
34Valerie Meunier (Can)16
35Laurence Harvey (Can)14
36Vendula Kuntova (Cze)13
37Elyse Nieuwold (Can)10
38Marta Pastore (Ita)10
39Alessia Bulleri (Ita)10
40Katlyn Dundas (Can)9
41Margot Moschetti (Fra)9
42Nadezhda Antonova (Rus)8
43Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita)8

