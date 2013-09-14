Waldis wins U23 women's cross country in Hafjell
Henderson claims World Cup overall title
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Waldis (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|1:16:02
|2
|Linda Indergand (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader
|0:00:47
|3
|Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:01:46
|4
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:45
|5
|Mariske Strauss (RSA) Orange Monkey Pro Team
|0:03:26
|6
|Jenny Rissveds (Swe)
|0:03:50
|7
|Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader
|0:04:21
|8
|Lena Putz (Ger) Muskelkater Genesis Team
|0:04:32
|9
|Karla Stepanova (Cze)
|0:05:13
|10
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Adrisport
|0:05:23
|11
|Helen Grobert (Ger) Focus XC Team
|0:05:47
|12
|Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen (Nor)
|0:05:54
|13
|Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Orange Monkey Pro Team
|0:06:08
|14
|Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|0:07:00
|15
|Candice Neethling (RSA)
|0:07:15
|16
|Perrine Clauzel (Fra) Focus/Rotor/Coaching-System.Fr
|0:08:13
|17
|Anne Terpstra (Ned) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:08:32
|18
|Nadezhda Antonova (Rus)
|0:09:23
|19
|Frederique Trudel (Can)
|0:09:28
|20
|Barbora Machulkova (Cze)
|0:10:35
|21
|Guzel Akhmadullina (Rus)
|0:12:51
|22
|Jasmin Kansikas (Fin) Medilaser-Specialized MTB-Team
|0:14:13
|-1lap
|Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus) Team Protek
|-1lap
|Aleksandra Podgorska (Pol) Sante-Bsa Tour
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus)
|440
|pts
|2
|Yana Belomoyna (Ukr)
|410
|3
|Andrea Waldis (Swi)
|320
|4
|Helen Grobert (Ger)
|270
|5
|Jenny Rissveds (Swe)
|255
|6
|Linda Indergand (Swi)
|187
|7
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut)
|131
|8
|Lena Putz (Ger)
|122
|9
|Anne Terpstra (Ned)
|117
|10
|Mariske Strauss (RSA)
|102
|11
|Perrine Clauzel (Fra)
|92
|12
|Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen (Nor)
|84
|13
|Ramona Forchini (Swi)
|78
|14
|Michelle Hediger (Swi)
|65
|15
|Karla Stepanova (Cze)
|64
|16
|Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus)
|63
|17
|Jovana Crnogorac (Srb)
|60
|18
|Candice Neethling (RSA)
|54
|19
|Frederique Trudel (Can)
|53
|20
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr)
|49
|21
|Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra)
|35
|22
|Shayna Powless (USA)
|31
|23
|Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)
|26
|24
|Iryna Popova (Ukr)
|26
|25
|Barbora Machulkova (Cze)
|24
|26
|Catherine Fleury (Can)
|22
|27
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned)
|21
|28
|Ines Carolina Gutierrez (Arg)
|21
|29
|Xiomara Guerrero (Col)
|20
|30
|Deborah Inauen (Swi)
|20
|31
|Laura Bietola (Can)
|18
|32
|Cayley Brooks (Can)
|18
|33
|Haley Smith (Can)
|18
|34
|Valerie Meunier (Can)
|16
|35
|Laurence Harvey (Can)
|14
|36
|Vendula Kuntova (Cze)
|13
|37
|Elyse Nieuwold (Can)
|10
|38
|Marta Pastore (Ita)
|10
|39
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita)
|10
|40
|Katlyn Dundas (Can)
|9
|41
|Margot Moschetti (Fra)
|9
|42
|Nadezhda Antonova (Rus)
|8
|43
|Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita)
|8
