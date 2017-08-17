Luke Rowe to miss 2018 Classics campaign after major injury - News shorts

Image 1 of 5 Luke Rowe (Team Sky) was third at Kurrne (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 5 Larry Warbasse's new shoes for the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Larry Warbasse) Image 3 of 5 Larry Warbasse of Aqua Blue Sport at the Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Team Aqua Blue Sport) Image 4 of 5 Roberto Ferrari (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Jempy Drucker on the stage 4 podium at Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Speaking on his Facebook page whilst recovering at home, Luke Rowe (Team Sky) detailed the injuries sustained whilst on a white water rafting trip at his brother's stag party.

The 27-year-old road captain helped Chris Froome to his fourth Tour de France last month, finishing the race in last place and being awarded with the lanterne rouge. Rowe, with a large cast around his leg, described a litany of injuries."[A] tibia, fibula, five metatarsals and a bit in between. It's pretty bad; I don't do things by halves. It's a mess, but we'll get there.

"The team has been top draw; they flew a doctor straight out to me and then got me back to Cardiff. I've got a long road ahead with rehab, a lot of time in the gym and with the physios."

Rowe had a strong start of the year, winning a stage at the Herald Sun Tour in January, before a top-10 at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and a podium finish at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne. However, he is now likely to miss the entire 2018 Classics campaign and season openers but could feature towards the latter part of the year.

"The goal is to get racing next year for sure," he explained. "The start of the season will be tough, but mid or end of the season, I'll be back on the bike."

Warbasse shows off new stars-and-stripes kicks

US road champion Larry Warbasse (Aqua Blue Sport) is the latest beneficiary of the work from Artful Kicks and artist Simon Fellows, who has been customizing shoes for some of the top riders in the peloton.

Warbasse tweeted a photos of his new 'kicks,' which feature a blue body with red and white accents, including the requisite stars and stripes.

Fellows has produced shoes for a handful current and retired professionals, including British national champion Adam Blythe, Rick Zabel, Ian Bibby and Bradley Wiggins, according to a July 4 article on BikeRadar.

"My favourite designs I have produced are a multi-coloured geometric design on a pair of Giro Empire SLX, which got a lot of love on social media," Fellows told BikeRadar. "I have also recently completed a pair of Fizik R1Bs that were completely transformed into an indigenous/aboriginal design for an Australian customer."

Warbasse won his title on June 25 in Knoxville, Tennessee, ahead of Neilsen Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman) and Alexey Vermuelen (LottoNL-Jumbo). The 27-year-old is currently riding on a two-year deal with Aqua Blue Sport that will take him through 2018.

Dimension Data behind Boasson Hagen in Cyclassic Hamburg

Edvald Boasson Hagen will lead the Dimension Data squad at this weekend's EuroEyes Cyclassic in Hamburg. The Norwegian won the race in 2011 from a 30-man sprint, and will look to repeat that feat this Sunday.

Boasson Hagen will have a powerful lead-out train at his command, with Reinardt Janse van Rensburg, Mark Renshaw, Bernhard Eisel, Ryan Gibbons, Kristian Sbaragli, Jay Thomson and Tyler Farrar in the team's lineup.

Directeur sportif Roger Hammond is looking forward to the ambiance at the popular event, which includes multiple recreational rides for the public in addition to the WorldTour event.

"We'll have a strong team to rely on, with a number of guys who have a fast finish," Hammond said. "There is normally a selection by the time the race comes back into Hamburg though so if we can have numbers in front, then we stand as good a chance as any to pull off a big result."

Dimension Data for the EuroEyes Cyclassic: Edvald Boasson Hagen, Reinardt Janse van Rensburg, Mark Renshaw, Bernhard Eisel, Ryan Gibbons, Kristian Sbaragli, Jay Thomson and Tyler Farrar.