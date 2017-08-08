Luke Rowe sustains broken leg during whitewater rafting trip

Image 1 of 5 Luke Rowe (Team Sky) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 5 Luke Rowe (Team Sky) (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 3 of 5 Luke Rowe (Team Sky) is aiming to dish out the pain on the cobbles (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 5 Chris Froome and Luke Rowe chatting (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Luke Rowe (Team Sky) celebrates his first victory on Australian soil (Image credit: Con Chronis)

Sky's Luke Rowe will miss a 'significant period' on the bike after breaking both his tibia and fibula, the team announced Tuesday.

According to a Sky press release, the 27-year-old Welshman sustained the fractures during a whitewater rafting trip.

"My brother Matt is getting married and so I was away with family and friends for his 'stag party.'





Rowe has since had surgery on the broken leg and is now home in Cardiff, but now faces a lengthy recovery process. The team did not specify when he would return to racing.

"Obviously it's a serious injury and so Luke's going to be off the bike for a while," said coach Rod Ellingworth. "An injury like this is a test of character for anyone, but character is something Luke has plenty of."

After riding as one of Sky's leaders in the spring Classics, Rowe took on the Tour de France in support of winner Chris Froome, but the four-time Tour victor will be without his teammate's services as he looks to pick up an elusive first career Vuelta a España victory in the coming weeks.