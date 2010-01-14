Lucky reader wins Cyclingnews calendar contest

Image 1 of 3 Tom Platt is the winner of the Cyclingnews Cyclepassion calendar contest. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 3 Cyclingnews Tom Platt is also a mountain biker. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 3 Cyclingnews reader Tom Platt races on the road (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Reader Tom Platt of Kirkland, Washington in the USA is the lucky winner of the 2010 Cyclingnews Cyclepassion calendar contest. The fifth edition of the calendar features photos of cyclists Sabine Spitz, Lene Byberg, Julie Krasniak, Nikki Harris, Monia Baccaille, Anna Sanchis, Steffi Marth and Solveig Lindgren.

"That's great! I've entered Cyclingnews.com contests for years, and this is the first one I've won!" said Platt, who has been a cyclist, both road and mountain, for 25 years.

"I have been a frequent visitor to Cyclingnews for close to 10 years," said Platt, who credited a co-worker for showing him the site long ago.

"I check the website four or five times a day, searching for breaking news and tech articles. I'm currently racing for the Cucina Fresca Cycling Team in the Seattle area as a Cat. 4."