Cyclingnews MTB Cyclepassion Calendar 2010 Contest

Lene Byberg is one of mountain biking's fastest cross country racers. (Image credit: Daniel Geiger)

Ever wonder what some of the world's elite female mountain bikers look like under all the mud and their jerseys, helmets and sunglasses? A few of the fastest female mountain bikers - and a few roadies - bare not quite all to show off their super fit bodies in the 2010 Cyclepassion calendar.

Photographer Daniel Geiger has captured images of the following six of the sport's elite racers in a 40 cm x 68 cm (15.75" by 20.72") calendar.

- German Sabine Spitz, 2008 Olympic Cross Country champion, 2009 marathon World Champion

- Norwegian Lene Byberg, 2009 Bromont Cross Country World Cup winner, Runner-up at 2009 cross country World Championships

- Frenchwoman Julie Krasniak, fourth overall in Cross Country World Cup

- Brit Nikki Harris, 2007 Under 23 Road National Champion

- Italian Monia Baccaille, 2009 Road National Champion

- Spaniard Anna Sanchis, 2008 Under 23 Road National Champion

- German Steffi Marth, 2009 Four Cross National Champion

- Swede Solveig Lindgren, Downhiller

Unlike the earlier calendars, all photos for this one were taken in an old factory loft in Germany. This calendar is more focused on the personality of the cycling pro compared to previous editions. The contest's winner will be selected at random from all correct answers to a mountain bike trivia question.

