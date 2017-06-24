LottoNL-Jumbo unveil new jersey for Tour de France

Image 1 of 5 Robert Gesink models LottoNL-Jumbo's new Tour de France kit (Image credit: LottoNL-Jumbo) Image 2 of 5 George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) hits out on the climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) wins Tour de Yorkshire stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) on the podium having taken out the time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Robert Gesink finishes stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

The LottoNL-Jumbo team has unveiled a new jersey for the Tour de France, with the black and yellow panels on the original 2017 jersey being flipped so as not to cause a clash with the maillot jaune.

Related Articles Team Sky unveil white jersey for Tour de France

The team's predominantly yellow colourscheme creates problems when it comes to the Tour, where the leader of the race wears a yellow jersey. In 2015, the team modified its kit to reduce the amount of yellow on the jersey, and will do the same for the 2017 Tour, which gets underway in Dusseldoorf on July 1.

The team's original 2017 jersey, made by Shimano, is made up of a yellow torso, with black sleeves and collar. In the Tour de France version, the torso will be black, with the sleeves and collar yellow.

The word 'Lotto' was written in black on the standard jersey, and 'Jumbo' in white, while on the new jersey it's 'Lotto' in white, and 'Jumbo' in yellow. The black shorts remain unchanged.

LottoNL-Jumbo isn't the only team make such modifications for the Tour. ONCE, Mercatone Uno and KAS were all known to alter their kits so as not to clash with the yellow jersey, while Tinkoff-Saxo changed to a grey and fluo camouflage kit in 2015.

This year Team Sky will change the colour of its jersey from black to white especially for the Tour, while special edition jerseys have also become precursors for new sponsorship announcements, with Orica-GreenEdge, Giant-Alpecin and Cannondale-Drapac all releasing new jerseys for the Tour last year.

The LottoNL-Jumbo team will head to the Tour in search of stage wins, with Dylan Groenewegen for the sprints, Primoz Roglic for the two time trials, and Robert Gesink and George Bennett for the mountains.