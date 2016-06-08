LottoNL-Jumbo announce 14-rider Tour de France long list

Image 1 of 9 Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) chats at the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 9 Wilco Kelderman in action during the Ruta del Sol time trial (Image credit: Bettini) Image 3 of 9 Overall leader Dylan Groenewegen of Team Lotto NL-Jumbo and the Netherlands poses after the second stage of the 2016 Tour de Yorkshire Image 4 of 9 Jos Van Emden (Team LottoNl-Jumbo) sat in the hot seat during the time trial at Tour of Qatar until Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) eventually took the victory Image 5 of 9 Sep Vanmarcke finished in third place at the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 9 Mike Teunissen (LottoNl-Jumbo) riding to ninth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 9 Robert Wagner takes a selfie with a camel (Image credit: ©QCF/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad) Image 8 of 9 Maarten Wynants (Team LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad) Image 9 of 9 Bram Tankink on the Paterberg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Dutch WorldTour team LottoNL-Jumbo have released its 14-rider long list for the 2016 Tour de France with Robert Gesink, Wilco Kelderman and Sep Vanmarcke all likely to make the final nine-rider cut.

Steven Kruijswijk, who wore the maglia rosa and finished fourth overall at the Giro d'Italia last month, was not included on the list as the 29-year-old is focusing on the Olympic road race in August with the Netherlands.

"The team starts in Mont-Saint-Michel with the aim of winning a stage and delivering a strong general classification," Technical Director Nico Verhoeven said of the team's aim for the Tour which begins on July 2.

Verhoeven added that the final selection will be made following three upcoming races.

"Several riders have trained at altitude in Tenerife. Their last preparations will be done in three stage races, the Tour de Suisse, the Criterium du Dauphiné and the Ster ZLM Toer. Several days before the national championships the final nine riders will be announced."

Gesink was the best placed LottoNL-Jumbo rider at last year's Tour, finishing in sixth place to match his 2010 result. The Dutchman has had a slower start to 2016 with 15th at La Flèche Wallonne his best result so far with the Tour de Suisse to be his final warm up stage race before the Tour.

Dylan Groenewegen has been the team's most successful rider thus far in 2016 with the 22-year-old winning three stages and in with a chance to make his Tour and grand tour debut. Should they be selected, George Bennett, Bert-Jan Lindeman, Timo Roosen and Mike Teunissen will also make their Tour debuts.

LottoNL-Jumbo 2016 Tour de France long list: George Bennett, Jos van Emden, Robert Gesink, Dylan Groenewegen, Wilco Kelderman, Tom Leezer, Bert-Jan Lindeman, Paul Martens, Timo Roosen, Bram Tankink, Mike Teunissen, Sep Vanmarcke, Robert Wagner and Maarten Wynants.